Winder Apalachee comes up short in matchup with Winder-Barrow 23-7

Winder-Barrow had its hands full but finally brushed off Winder Apalachee 23-7 at Winder-Barrow High on August 19 in Georgia football action.
Winder-Barrow jumped in front of Winder Apalachee 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldoggs opened a giant 23-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Wildcats closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.
