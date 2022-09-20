Take a seat: Sylvester Worth County owns Ashburn Turner County in huge victory 28-6

Sylvester Worth County rolled past Ashburn Turner County for a comfortable 28-6 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Rams fought to a 15-0 halftime margin at the Rebels' expense.
Ashburn Turner County didn't give up, slicing the gap to 15-6 in the third quarter.
The Rams held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.