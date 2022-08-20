Lakeland Lanier County escapes Alma Bacon County in thin win 12-6

Lakeland Lanier County derailed Alma Bacon County’s hopes after a 12-6 verdict in Georgia high school football action on August 19.
Lakeland Lanier County opened with a 6-0 advantage over Alma Bacon County through the first quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.
