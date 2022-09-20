Commerce collects skin-tight win against Simpsonville Southside Christian 21-17

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Commerce didn't mind, dispatching Simpsonville Southside Christian 21-17 in South Carolina high school football action on August 19.
Simpsonville Southside Christian showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Commerce as the first quarter ended.
The Sabres showed they came to play by erasing their deficit via a 14-7 response at intermission.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Tigers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-3 final quarter, too.
