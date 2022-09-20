Woodstock River Ridge outlasts Powder Springs Hillgrove in topsy-turvy battle 27-14

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Woodstock River Ridge will take its 27-14 victory over Powder Springs Hillgrove at Woodstock River Ridge High on August 19 in Georgia football action.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
The Knights' offense darted in front for a 7-0 lead over the Hawks at halftime.
Powder Springs Hillgrove climbed out of its hole by earning a 14-7 scoring edge in the third quarter.
The Knights held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.