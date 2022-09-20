Dalton Southeast Whitfield County holds off Rome Coosa 14-7

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Dalton Southeast Whitfield County nabbed it to nudge past Rome Coosa 14-7 for a Georgia high school football victory on August 19.
An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.
There was no room for doubt as the Raiders added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.
