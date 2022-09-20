Destination, victory: Quitman Brooks County’s fast burst dooms Thomasville 42-7

Too much too quick, Quitman Brooks County opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Thomasville 42-7 on August 19 in Georgia football action.
The first quarter gave Quitman Brooks County a 21-0 lead over Thomasville.
The Trojans' offense jumped in front for a 28-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Quitman Brooks County steamrolled to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
