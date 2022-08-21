Gainesville collects victory over Atlanta Marist 34-23

Gainesville dumped Atlanta Marist 34-23 in Georgia high school football action on August 19.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.
Gainesville moved ahead of Atlanta Marist 27-14 as the fourth quarter started.
The War Eagles tried to respond in the final quarter with a 9-7 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
