Tessa Thompson (’Creed’) bringing Netflix series “His & Hers” to Atlanta

Jon Bernthal of ‘The Walking Dead” fame plays a detective
Jon Bernthal and Tessa Thompson star in a new drama set in Dahlonega, Georgia called "His & Hers." It will be shot in metro Atlanta starting Sept. 24, 2024. AP/MGM

By
1 hour ago

Netflix is bringing a dramatic series to metro Atlanta called “His & Hers” starring Tessa Thompson of “Creed” and “Westworld” fame.

Jon Bernthal, whose credits include “The Walking Dead,” “The Punisher” and “The Bear,” will be her co star.

Thompson is also executive producing the series, which is being sold as a “seductive and twisty psychological thriller” and adapted from an Alice Feeney novel of the same name. Jessica Chastain is another producer.

“His & Hers” is set to begin production at Eagle Rock Studios in Stone Mountain on Sept. 24 and will run for six months through April 1, 2025.

The series opens with Anna in a funk as a news anchor in Atlanta. But when she overhears talk about a murder in Dahlonega — the sleepy north Georgia town where she grew up — Anna gets inspired, pouncing on the case and searching for answers. Detective Jack Harper (Bernthal), her estranged husband, is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation.

Other notable cast members include Pablo Schreiber (”Halo,” “Den of Thieves”) as Anna’s reliable camera man, Crystal Fox (”The Big Door Prize,” “A Fall From Grace”) as Anna’s aging mom, Sunita Mani (”Death of a Unicorn,” “The Roses”) as an ambitious detective and Rebecca Rittenhouse (”Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Maggie”) as a rival anchor.

