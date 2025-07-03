For many Americans, dazzling fireworks displays are a Fourth of July staple.
While experts recommend leaving the pyrotechnics to the professionals to avoid the thousands of injuries hospitals see each year, Georgians do have the freedom to use them at home.
Here’s your guide to when, where and how you can safely shoot off fireworks this Independence Day.
How late can you use fireworks?
The state legalized the use and sale of many fireworks in 2015 and 2016. The law was changed in 2018 to also allow local jurisdictions the ability to pass their own regulations without banning fireworks on specified holidays.
On July 4, your fireworks show can’t start until after 10 a.m. and must end by midnight, just like every other day and most holidays. New Year’s Day is the one exception when fireworks can blast until 1 a.m., according to state law. Local ordinances may have stricter regulations, so check with your city for any additional rules.
What types of fireworks can you light?
Fireworks that are legal to use include firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, sky rockets, sparklers, smoke and punk, fountains, missiles, novelties, crackle and strobe, parachutes, wheels, spinners, sky flyers, display shells and mortars.
Only buy fireworks from a licensed vendor to ensure they meet Georgia’s safety standards and are legal.
Where can you shoot them?
Some private communities may prohibit fireworks, so be sure to check your neighborhood’s rules.
It’s illegal to use fireworks within 100 yards of electric, water treatment and wastewater treatment plants; gas stations; refineries; electric substations; jails or prisons; helipads; and hospitals, nursing homes or other health care facilities. It’s also illegal to set off fireworks within any park, historic site, recreational area or other state property, according to a copy of state fireworks laws from Paulding County.
While Georgia cities cannot ban the use of fireworks entirely, they can enact their own rules. Local officials have the authority to pass general noise ordinances that could effectively ban the use of fireworks, except for certain holidays, including the Fourth of July. They can also extend the hours, use zoning to regulate where fireworks are sold and enact taxes on sales, according to the Georgia Municipal Association.
A Georgia law passed this year gives local governments the ability to ban fireworks within a certain distance of horse stables and pastures. Cherokee County enacted regulations that went into effect this week prohibiting the use of fireworks within 200 yards of equine facilities.
How to stay safe
For those who want to shoot off their own fireworks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends these tips:
- Never allow children to play with fireworks, even sparklers. They can burn at up to 2,000 degrees, hot enough to melt certain metals.
- Never use fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
- Keep a bucket of water or garden hose nearby in case of fire.
- Light fireworks one at a time and always move back quickly after ignition.
- Never relight a malfunctioning firework. Soak it in water and throw it away.
- Never put any part of your body directly over a firework when igniting it.
- Never point fireworks, even sparklers, at anyone.
- Once your fireworks have finished burning, douse them in water before discarding to prevent a trash fire.
When to call for help
Gwinnett County’s 911 center issued guidance for when you should contact emergency services if something goes awry during your fireworks festivities.
The agency advises people to call 911 when someone is injured or something lights on fire.
Call the police nonemergency line if you’re concerned about someone generally being unsafe or a nuisance, or when fireworks are being set off outside of the approved hours.
