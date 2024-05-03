Josh Brolin, Julia Garner in Atlanta for horror thriller ‘Weapons’

Emmy-winning “Ozark” actress Julia Garner and Oscar-nominated actor Josh Brolin are set to star in the horror thriller film “Weapons,” which is filming in metro Atlanta.
Shooting is set to begin in mid-May, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“Barbarian” filmmaker Zach Cregger wrote the script, which is described as an interrelated, multistory horror epic tonally in the vein of the 1999 actor-packed film “Magnolia” from Paul Thomas Anderson.
Garner spent several years in Atlanta shooting Netflix’s “Ozark” playing iconic character Ruth Langmore, which helped make her a hot commodity in Hollywood.
Brolin, a veteran actor with numerous film credits such as “No Country for Old Men” and the two recent “Dune” films, now resides in Atlanta.
