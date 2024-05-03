BreakingNews
Josh Brolin, Julia Garner in Atlanta for horror thriller ‘Weapons’

"Weapons" is a new horror thriller shooting in metro Atlanta starring Josh Brolin and Julia Garner. AP

32 minutes ago

Emmy-winning “Ozark” actress Julia Garner and Oscar-nominated actor Josh Brolin are set to star in the horror thriller film “Weapons,” which is filming in metro Atlanta.

Shooting is set to begin in mid-May, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Barbarian” filmmaker Zach Cregger wrote the script, which is described as an interrelated, multistory horror epic tonally in the vein of the 1999 actor-packed film “Magnolia” from Paul Thomas Anderson.

Garner spent several years in Atlanta shooting Netflix’s “Ozark” playing iconic character Ruth Langmore, which helped make her a hot commodity in Hollywood.

Brolin, a veteran actor with numerous film credits such as “No Country for Old Men” and the two recent “Dune” films, now resides in Atlanta.

