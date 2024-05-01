Georgia Entertainment Scene

John Cena’s Max show ‘Peacemaker’ has moved to metro Atlanta from Vancouver

Production began in April.
John Cena's DC Comic TV series "Peacemaker" has moved to Atlanta from Vancouver. MAX

Credit: MAX

Credit: MAX

By
50 minutes ago

John Cena’s “Peacemaker” superhero series is now shooting at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville for its second season.

The series, which debuted in early 2022, moved from Vancouver, British Columbia, another popular place to shoot big-budget movies and TV shows.

The spinoff from 2021′s “Suicide Squad” movie was considered a big success when it came out on what was called HBO Max (now just Max). It was quickly renewed after its debut, but the writers and actors strikes last year pushed back production until this spring. It is unlikely to debut until 2025 at the earliest.

On Rotten Tomatoes, critics gave the series a 94% positive rating and the summary consensus said, “John Cena’s still in solid form in ‘Peacemaker,’ leading a bloody good time that gives writer-director James Gunn full permission to let his freak flag fly.”

Gunn is directing the first episode while juggling the latest “Superman” movie.

The first season of “Peacemaker” also featured Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Steve Agee as John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/the Vigilante and Nhut Le as JudoMaster.

About the Author



Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

