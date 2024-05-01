John Cena’s Max show ‘Peacemaker’ has moved to metro Atlanta from Vancouver

John Cena’s “Peacemaker” superhero series is now shooting at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville for its second season.

The series, which debuted in early 2022, moved from Vancouver, British Columbia, another popular place to shoot big-budget movies and TV shows.

The spinoff from 2021′s “Suicide Squad” movie was considered a big success when it came out on what was called HBO Max (now just Max). It was quickly renewed after its debut, but the writers and actors strikes last year pushed back production until this spring. It is unlikely to debut until 2025 at the earliest.