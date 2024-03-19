EXCLUSIVE: Liam Neeson coming to Atlanta for ‘Naked Gun’ reboot in May

Liam Neeson, known best for his action roles over the years, is going the comedic route starring in a “Naked Gun” reboot that will start shooting in Atlanta in May.

“The Naked Gun” trio of spoof films from 1988 to 1994 starred Leslie Nielsen as Frank Drebin, a self-serious detective who has failed up through the ranks. They generated more than $215 million in box-office gross. Nielsen, who died in 2010, pivoted from drama to comedy after his success in the heralded 1980 “Airplane!” spoof.

The Paramount “Naked Gun” reboot is in pre-production and is set to begin shooting in early May. The studio recently said it has scheduled the movie to debut in theaters in July 2025. Its home base will be Electric Owl Studios in Atlanta.