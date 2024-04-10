Georgia Entertainment Scene

Michelle Pfeiffer coming to Atlanta for Amazon Christmas film ‘Oh. What. Fun’

The Amazon film also stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Dominic Sessa and starts filming in May.
Michelle Pfeiffer is starring in a comedy holiday film "Oh. What. Fun."

Michelle Pfeiffer is starring in a Christmas movie for Amazon dubbed “Oh. What. Fun” that will shoot in Atlanta starting in May.

The producers describe the movie as a love letter to moms that is a bit like “Home for the Holidays” meets “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”

Pfeiffer plays Claire Clauster, who organizes a special Christmas outing, but her family forgets her in the shuffle. By the time they realize their mistake, she’s gone missing and their Christmas is in jeopardy. Luckily, nothing will stop Claire from giving her family the holiday they deserve.

Two of her adult children will be played by Atlanta native Chloë Grace Moretz and “The Holdovers” star Dominic Sessa.

Pfeiffer most recently spent time in Atlanta shooting Showtime’s “The First Lady” playing Betty Ford in 2021. The series lasted one season in 2022.

