Michelle Pfeiffer coming to Atlanta for Amazon Christmas film ‘Oh. What. Fun’

Michelle Pfeiffer is starring in a Christmas movie for Amazon dubbed “Oh. What. Fun” that will shoot in Atlanta starting in May.

The producers describe the movie as a love letter to moms that is a bit like “Home for the Holidays” meets “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”

Pfeiffer plays Claire Clauster, who organizes a special Christmas outing, but her family forgets her in the shuffle. By the time they realize their mistake, she’s gone missing and their Christmas is in jeopardy. Luckily, nothing will stop Claire from giving her family the holiday they deserve.