‘I Want You Back’ highlights Atlanta spots like the Plaza Theatre, Piedmont Park

The scriptwriters and actors work hard to make Peter and Emma likable, so much so that their sometimes morally queasy shenanigans are forgiven (enough) by film’s end.

“You have to buy their heartbreak,” said director Jason Orley in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “How do we make the first 15 minutes so relatable so when it gets ridiculous, you’re on the ride with them.”

He said the film created scenarios where “you never want to feel like they were being malicious. They were doing it in the name of love, not in the name of revenge.”

Emma, for instance, volunteers to help out at a middle-school musical of “Little Shop of Horrors” simply because Peter’s ex Anne (Gina Rodriguez of “Jane the Virgin” fame) is dating the drama teacher Logan (Manny Jacinto from “The Good Place”). Her job? Seduce Logan away from Anne.

Peter’s job is to befriend Noah (Scott Eastwood), Emma’s ex, in hopes of undermining his feelings toward his new girlfriend while reminding him how great Emma was. He chose this path because, given Peter’s “friend zone” appeal to most women, this tactic was more realistic than Peter chasing after Noah’s hot new girlfriend, played by Clark Backo.

For Day, best known as creator and star in the longest running live action comedy of all time “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” on FXX, this is his first rom-com lead. “I’ve been a sidekick best friend in a rom-com,” he said. “I thought that was going to be it for me. But they moved me on up.”

He said he fits more in the “every man” lead that occasionally anchors this type of film along the lines of Billy Crystal and Tom Hanks than Justin Timberlake or Matthew McConaughey.

“I was happy to get this chance,” Day said. “It felt attainable in a way.”

"I Want You Back," the Amazon rom-com stars Jenny Slate and Charlie Day, who shoot a scene in Decatur Square.

And since Day’s character had to spend time in a gym and run around Piedmont Park, he had to decide how “in shape” he would be going into production. “I went with the guy who hasn’t been working out,” he said. “That’s funnier.”

Orley, the director, embraces and romanticizes Atlanta, using some very iconic sites in the film, including Peachtree Center, Piedmont Park, Atkins Park in Virginia-Highland, the Beltline, Decatur Square and the Plaza Theatre in Poncey-Highland.

“Atlanta was such a perfect city for a rom-com,” said Day. “It was great how they featured the city so much.”

Jenny Slate and Charlie Day become friends who try to help each other get back their ex's in rom-com "I Want You Back," which was shot last year in metro Atlanta.

One of the film highlights is Slate singing a song from “Little Shop of Horrors,” using it as a way to work through her complicated feelings about her ex while trying to woo Peter’s ex’s new flame at the same time.

“As an actress, I’m looking for ways to feel empowered and accomplished and expend all my energy,” Slate said. “This was one of those moments. It was hard to do but in a good way. Emma is coming off an upsetting conversation with a man she still thinks she’s in love with. And she has to wear this insane outfit and duet with a 12-year-old.”

Slate was going through her own real-life transition. Just a few weeks before filming began last year, she birthed her first daughter Katie.

“I was really tired,” she said. “But I also had this sense of irreversible change of who I am. Will I be accepted back into my job? Could I still do my work? Is there room for me? Is there room for my work? Along with Charlie, I had to carry this movie. The challenge was balancing my work and remaining connected to my daughter. I was breastfeeding. There was a lot going on.”

There’s also a small but memorable uncredited appearance by “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, who is now a tabloid staple due to his dating exploits. (Orley directed Davidson in the indie movie “Big Time Adolescence” on Hulu in 2019 and a stand-up special in 2020.)

“It was fantastic,” said Day. “I’m a fan of Pete and he’s a fan of ‘Sunny.’ We were both excited to work with each other. We got a little case of the giggles shooting scenes.”

WHERE TO WATCH

“I Want You Back,” available for Amazon Prime subscribers starting Feb. 11