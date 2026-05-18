Business Krog Street Market owner targets Virginia-Highland with $17.3M acquisition Atlanta firm 26th Street Partners bought two retail segments of the historic neighborhood, says a broker involved in the deal. Patrons gather outside Kinship Butcher & Sundry in Virginia-Highland on May 15, 2026. Atlanta firm 26th Street Partners has acquired this retail strip and another in the intown neighborhood. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Amy Wenk 38 minutes ago Share

The new owner of food hall Krog Street Market is adding more intown Atlanta shops and restaurants to its portfolio — this time targeting the Virginia-Highland neighborhood. Atlanta real estate investment firm 26th Street Partners paid $17.3 million for two segments of Virginia-Highland retail space, according to Atlanta developer, broker and preservationist Gene Kansas of Gene Kansas Commercial Real Estate.

Kansas and his colleague Ted Bradford represented the seller in the transaction, Scott Stern of Highland Real Estate, who had owned the properties for decades and shepherded their restoration. The buildings, some that date back a century, comprise key pieces of Virginia-Highland’s walkable commercial district and are home to neighborhood staples such as Paolo’s Gelato and San Francisco Coffee Roasting Co. The acquisition also includes property at North Highland and Amsterdam avenues, home to tenants such as San Francisco Coffee Roasting Co. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) “For over 40 years, it has been an honor to serve as the steward of these properties and a participant in the life of the Virginia-Highland community,” Stern, the seller, said in a prepared statement. “What began as an investment became a long and meaningful chapter of my life, and I leave it with pride, gratitude and confidence in its future.”

The acquisition is among a wave of new investment in Virginia-Highland, known for its historic bungalows, dining and shopping, and community events such as Porchfest. Atlanta developer Third & Urban has also scooped up parts of the retail district and earlier this year announced a $3 million face-lift.

It’s not clear yet what 26th Street Partners may plan in Virginia-Highland. The firm declined to comment to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Mali Restaurant, serving Thai food and sushi, is among the longtime tenants housed in the retail space that was recently acquired. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) The firm’s purchase included the retail strip known as the Highland Avenue Market at the intersection of North Highland and Amsterdam avenues. It’s home to tenants such as San Francisco Coffee, Mali Restaurant, and a U.S. Postal Service location. The deal also included what’s called the “VA-HI” building at Virginia and North Highland avenues, where Paolo’s has operated since 1999. Pielands Subs & Slice, a pizzeria, and Kinship, a butcher and sundry shop, are other tenants.

Kansas said the tenants have helped shaped the identity of the Virginia-Highland neighborhood. “I believe people provide relevance to spaces and places through our actions and interactions there — through tradition, ritual and daily routine,” Kansas said in a prepared statement. “In exchange, our own image and identity are informed by them.” Combined, the buildings span about 30,000 square feet, according to Kansas. The off-market deal closed Friday, he said. The transaction has not yet posted in Fulton County property records. The property known as the "VA-HI" building, which includes tenants such as Paolo's Gelato and Pielands Subs & Slice. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) 26th Street Partners has quickly emerged as a prominent retail landlord in Atlanta.

The firm last fall completed a landmark deal to acquire the Krog District for $210 million. That acquisition included Krog Street Market and other properties along the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail. Also in 2025, 26th Street Partners bought two other intown Atlanta shopping centers: Plaza on Ponce, home of the Majestic Diner and Plaza Theatre, and Morningside Village. The executives who run 26th Street Partners hail from Jamestown, the Atlanta-based developer of Ponce City Market. They have shied away from giving media interviews about their strategy, and their website declares they are “quietly building.” A pedestrian walks in front of Paolo's Gelato and Pielands Sub & Slice on Virginia Avenue on May 15, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Kansas’ firm — well-known for buying and rehabbing historic Atlanta properties, such as the former Atlanta Daily World building on Auburn Avenue — worked with Stern to restore the Virginia-Highland properties over the years.