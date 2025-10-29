Ashley Judd coming to Atlanta for film about football player with Down syndrome

Ashley Judd — pictured speaking at the Clinton Global Initiative in 2023 — will be an actor and executive producer for "21 Down," which is set to film in Atlanta starting in January. The studio has not yet been announced. (Andres Kudacki/AP 2023)

Studio has not yet been announced for ‘21 Down,’ which is expected to begin shooting in January.

She will be acting and executive producing.

Ashley Judd is preparing to start filming in Atlanta for the dramatic film “21 Down” about a college football player with Down syndrome.

Preproduction is set to begin Nov. 18, with actual shooting scheduled to begin Jan. 12. The anticipated wrap date is Feb. 20, according to IATSE Local 479, the union that represents the bulk of crew members in the state.

A home base studio has not yet been identified.

The movie is inspired by the true story of Caden Cox, who made history by becoming the first person with Down syndrome to play and score in a college football game. On Sept. 11, 2021, he kicked an extra point in a home game for Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio. "I was so happy when I made my first ball through the uprights," Cox, an Ohio State Buckeyes fan, told The Special Olympics.

The producers are promoting the movie as “not just a sports drama but also at its heart a deeply moving story about family, perseverance and the fight for inclusion. The unwavering determination of Cox’s parents allowed their son, against all odds, to achieve his dream.”