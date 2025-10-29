Ashley Judd coming to Atlanta for film about football player with Down syndrome

Ashley Judd is preparing to start filming in Atlanta for the dramatic film “21 Down” about a college football player with Down syndrome.
She will be acting and executive producing.
Preproduction is set to begin Nov. 18, with actual shooting scheduled to begin Jan. 12. The anticipated wrap date is Feb. 20, according to IATSE Local 479, the union that represents the bulk of crew members in the state.
A home base studio has not yet been identified.
The movie is inspired by the true story of Caden Cox, who made history by becoming the first person with Down syndrome to play and score in a college football game.
On Sept. 11, 2021, he kicked an extra point in a home game for Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio. “I was so happy when I made my first ball through the uprights,” Cox, an Ohio State Buckeyes fan, told The Special Olympics.
The producers are promoting the movie as “not just a sports drama but also at its heart a deeply moving story about family, perseverance and the fight for inclusion. The unwavering determination of Cox’s parents allowed their son, against all odds, to achieve his dream.”
In 2023, the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta created a display to honor Cox.
Judd, whose sister is country singer Wynonna Judd, is no stranger to Georgia. She previously shot two “Divergent” movies in the state about a decade ago.
She recently produced a documentary about her late mother, Naomi Judd, that appeared on Lifetime.
The film and TV business in Georgia has been slow but steady this year. The latest “Scary Movie” is in production, as is a Netflix film starring Jessica Chastain. A sequel to “Superman” is also set to shoot in Atlanta next year.