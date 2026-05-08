Politics Brian Kemp set to sign Georgia tax-cut bills The measures would accelerate income tax cuts and limit property assessment growth, though Democrats are already raising legal questions. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp — pictured before he signed a series of education bills at the Georgia Capitol on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 — notified the General Assembly that he intends to sign bills to cut the state income tax rate and to limit annual property tax assessment increases. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By David Wickert and Greg Bluestein 1 hour ago Share

Gov. Brian Kemp is set to sign a pair of pared-down tax bills Monday that fell short of sweeping Republican promises but would still deliver significant savings in an election year. Kemp’s office notified lawmakers Thursday that he plans to sign House Bill 463 and Senate Bill 33, ending weeks of suspense over two measures that were top priorities for Republican legislative leaders.

His office didn’t immediately comment, but the governor framed the measures as part of a broader affordability push during a campaign stop in Demorest for U.S. Senate candidate Derek Dooley. “Right now, we’re in the process of sending tax refund checks back to people for the fourth year in a row to put more money in their pocket. We suspended the motor fuel tax,” Kemp said. “We just did another tax cut this year that we will probably be signing here in the next few days.” Republican leaders in the state Senate began the year by promising to end Georgia’s income tax. House Republicans countered with a proposal to eliminate homestead property taxes. Neither side got what they wanted.

House Bill 463 would cut Georgia’s income tax rate to 4.99% this year and to 3.99% over eight years if the state meets certain financial benchmarks. It also would raise the standard deduction by 25% and eliminate some tax breaks to help offset the cost, though not nearly as many as originally promised.