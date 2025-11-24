Georgia Entertainment Scene ‘Stranger Things’ has cast a spell on metro Atlanta for a decade As final season debuts, Jackson and other filming locations hope the residual power of fandom lingers. Tour guide Cannon Dail shows visitors where parts of "Stranger Things" were filmed in Jackson. (Jason Allen for the AJC)

During the summer of 2016, metro Atlanta was a busy hive of TV and film production activity, benefiting from the last gasp of cable dominance. The biggest basic cable show was AMC’s monster hit “The Walking Dead,” based out of Senoia. FX’s genre-twisting, award-winning “Atlanta” was weeks from its debut. And Tyler Perry was still working with OWN, bringing millions of fans to his soap “The Haves and the Have Nots.”

But streaming was about to eat cable’s lunch, inexorably changing the way people consume media. And Netflix was ready to take charge, fishing around for original ideas to hook its growing subscriber base. The streaming service took a chance on unknown twin brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, who had a concept that became “Stranger Things.” Nearly a decade later, the series returns for its fifth and final season with eight episodes spread over three release dates: Wednesday, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. It’s such a big deal, the final episode will screen in 350 movie theaters nationwide Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Ross Duffer (left) and brother Matt Duffer created "Stranger Things." (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) An ensemble science fiction homage to 1980s films such as “The Goonies” and “Stand By Me,” “Stranger Things” is about a group of suburban kids grappling with horrific creatures from an alternate dimension dubbed the Upside Down.

The series was originally set in Montauk, Long Island. But neither Montauk nor Wilmington, North Carolina, also a candidate for the show, looked remotely like the ‘80s anymore.

“As much as we liked the waterfront setting, we also liked the idea of it being Everywhere USA,” Matt Duffer said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We grew up in North Carolina in the suburbs. The show pays tribute to our childhood. When we scouted Atlanta, the woods felt the same, the houses felt the same. It just made sense to be our Everywhere USA town. That’s how Hawkins was born.” They chose to make Hawkins a fictional town in Indiana instead of the South for one reason: “We cannot stand when actors fake Southern accents,” Ross said. “Very few can do it well.” A behind the scenes shot of "Stranger Things" from Season 2 featuring (from left) Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Max (Sadie Sink), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Joyce (Winona Ryder). (Courtesy of Netflix) ‘A grand slam’ A decade ago, studio space in Georgia was hard to find. Netflix didn’t want to be locked out so it signed a five-year deal with EUE/Screen Gems by Lakewood Amphitheatre near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. That became the home base for interiors of “Stranger Things” for the next decade. “I’ve worked with ‘Dawson’s Creek’ and ‘One Tree Hill,’” said Chris Cooney, former chief executive officer at EUE/Screen Gems, which was purchased by Cinespace Studios in 2023. “Those were home runs. ‘Stranger Things’ was a grand slam. They were great tenants. And the show really did bring a patina of success to what you can do in Atlanta.”

The Duffer brothers praised metro Atlanta’s diversity of settings. “We liked there was a big city,” Matt said. “That was the hub. But you didn’t have to drive very far to find incredible rural settings. Anything we wanted existed: the quarry, the lab, the school, the mall, the countryside. We shot for 10 years and never ran out of cool locations. It allowed us to write whatever popped in our heads.” The original building used for Hawkins Middle School was torn down in 2024. Contributed by DTours A challenge arose in Season 5 when two key locations were torn down while the show was still in production: Patrick Henry High School in Stockbridge, which doubled as Hawkins Middle and High School, and a former psychiatric hospital at Emory University’s Briarcliff campus, which was used as Hawkins Lab. “The school in particular was extremely stressful,” Matt said. “We had to shoot those scenes up front and get them out of the way. The lab was less of an issue. Luckily, demolition kept getting pushed back, or else we would have been in real trouble. We shot inside the lab for the finale very early before we had even finished the script.”

The former mental facility on Emory University's Briarcliff campus was the site used for Hawkins Lab in the show 'Stranger Things." (Courtesy of Netflix) As grateful as the showrunners are for the devoted worldwide following “Stranger Things” has generated, they didn’t want intruders posting spoilers online. Netflix spent $4.4 million on security personnel for Season 5 alone, according to the Georgia film office. It turns out, the fans who showed up to watch exterior scenes weren’t the problem, Matt noted. “It was the paparazzi that were more annoying. They would use drones. It was a little frustrating. Netflix did a good job keeping them away. I was amazed how few leaks there were.” Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair and Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in "Stranger Things" Season 5. (Courtesy of Netflix) Eggo waffles to Kate Bush The show was an immediate hit when it debuted in 2016. With the arguable exception of “The Walking Dead,” “Stranger Things” has been metro Atlanta’s most influential TV show since the state introduced its generous tax credit system in 2008.

Caleb McLaughlin (from left), Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink in Season 4 of "Stranger Things." (Netflix/TNS) Sink’s character became a focal point during Season 4, and her confrontation with antagonist Vecna almost killed Max. Entering Season 5, Max is alive but in a coma. Playing Max for five seasons had a profound impact on the young actress. “She had this natural confidence and toughness about her, and that helped me growing up as I was trying to find my voice,” said Sink, who received a Tony nomination earlier this year for “John Proctor is a Villain.” A mural from the show on the side of Hawkins Headquarters in Jackson, where parts of "Stranger Things" were filmed. (Jason Allen for the AJC)

Jackson becomes Hawkins On a windless, clear fall day in mid-November, 21-year-old Cannon Dail, wearing a Hawkins High School letter jacket, was on the tail end of a 45-minute “Stranger Things” walking tour of Jackson town square. He entered an alleyway off the square that featured the curious spray-painted message on a piece of wood: “Welcome to the Alley Fight Scene.” “This is where Steve and Jonathan got into a fight Season 1, episode 6,” Dail told the Campos family of six from Newnan, who drove 55 miles east for the tour to celebrate their daughter Isabella’s 10th birthday. Tour guide Cannon Dail encourages Isabella Campos, 10, and her 7-year-old sister, Audrey, to reenact the alley fight scene from "Stranger Things." (Jason Allen for the AJC)

When he asked Isabella and her 7-year-old sister, Audrey, to put up their dukes and reenact the scene in question, they gleefully agreed as their parents snapped photos. “This is so much fun,” Isabella said, her eyes wide, a smile plastered on her face. She has seen the first four seasons at least four times. Dail, a tour guide for a year, said he had never seen such a young child so enraptured by his recitation of “Stranger Things” factoids. As a rabid fan of “Stranger Things” himself, he visited Jackson in 2019 as a young teen from Arkansas but found little trace of its role as the stand-in for Hawkins. Hawkins Headquarters in Jackson is heavily decorated with "Stranger Things" art and merchandise. (Jason Allen for the AJC) Last year, Dail returned and was thrilled to find that Hannah and Cameron Thompson had opened Hawkins Headquarters, an ‘80s-themed merch shop in a former Army/Navy surplus store. He quickly signed on to be a tour guide, handing out Viewfinders to attendees to show moments in the show that match up to the locations he highlights.

Cannon Dail, a "Stranger Things" tour guide in Jackson, shows off an actual safe from Season 3 of "Stranger Things" to tour guests Audrey and Isabella Campos of Newnan. (Rodney Ho/AJC) The store includes “Stranger Things” murals, an arcade with ‘80s games like Dig Dug, a wall of MTV-style ‘80s era TVs and props, like the actual safe Hopper and Joyce opened in Season 3. There’s also a countertop where tour attendees share pineapple pizza while partaking in trivia. Hawkins Headquarters is open daily and holds 17 walking tours a week. A revived bus tour returns in January after Season 5 comes out. Visitors have come from every state and more than 75 countries, from Dubai to Brazil: “They’ll grab an Uber and come 45 minutes from the airport,” she said. The Thompsons aren’t the only entrepreneurs who have jumped on the “Stranger Things” wave. The house used for external shots of the Byers home the first three seasons of "Stranger Things" has been purchased and renovated by a company that will let people not just rent the place but also invest in it. (Courtesy of Arrived/Netflix)

In Fayetteville, the Byers home was turned into an Airbnb. In Powder Springs, Hopper’s cabin became an escape room. Douglasville, home to the fictional Palace Arcade, Family Video and other sites, recently held its fifth annual “Stranger Things” block party that drew 3,000 people. Fabiano’s Pizzeria temporarily became Surfer Boy Pizza, a roller-skating rink was built on O’Neal Plaza, and the city created a walk-through “Upside Down” experience. But Jackson ― seat of Butts County 45 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta and home to Lt. Gov. Burt Jones ― has worked especially hard to take advantage of its “Stranger Things” ties. Lucy Lu's Coffee Cafe in Jackson features iconic imagery from Season 4 of "Stranger Things." (Rodney Ho/AJC) Inside Lucy Lu’s Coffee Cafe across from Hawkins Headquarters, a life-sized replica of Max hovers over the cashier counter while Vecna commands control of her body. Next door, there’s a massive mural featuring several of the show’s characters. A former Radio Shack is now an escape room featuring three “Stranger Things” scenarios.

A free “Stranger Things” event in October on the square attracted 6,000 fans. Mayor Carlos Duffy, who credited the Thompsons for sparking the square’s revival, said the town now gets about 300 visitors a week, a number that has increased in the weeks leading up to the debut of the final season. Hannah Thompson is especially excited about Season 5, because so much of it was shot in Jackson. Netflix initially wanted to close off a portion of the square for three months for filming, she said, but businesses balked. Instead, the show used Jackson for five weeks and built a replica of the square to scale on a backlot at Cinespace Studios. Business at Hawkins Headquarters is up 20% year over year, she said, but she is anticipating a gangbuster December. “There’s something to be said for the economic impact of fandom even in tight times.” Going big then going home One of the first series Netflix produced in house, “Stranger Things” received a modest Season 1 budget. Once it blew up, execs gave the Duffer Brothers more freedom to grow the story and amp up the special effects. They also showed patience as gaps between seasons grew longer.

It took them nearly three years between Seasons 3 and 4 because of the pandemic. The actors and writers strikes in 2023 delayed Season 5, which comes nearly 3½ years after Season 4. This also meant the kids, many of whom were just 11 or 12 when the show began, are now college age and beyond. Although the timeline of the show has gone from 1983 to 1987, nearly all the key actors are now of legal drinking age. Wardrobe and makeup had to work harder Season 5 to ensure the kids look of age, though for Sink, playing six years younger was not a stretch given what her character has been through. “She’s pretty weathered for a 16 year old,” Sink said. Despite the long breaks between seasons, the show’s popularity doesn’t appear to have waned. The Season 5 release date announcement received 250 million social media impressions in its first four days in late spring, Netflix said. The show also reappeared in Netflix’s top 10 most viewed shows earlier this month in anticipation of its return. Linda Hamilton portrays Dr. Kay in "Stranger Things" Season 5. (Courtesy of Netflix)