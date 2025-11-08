Hulu’s ‘Chad Powers’ with Glen Powell appears set for a Season 2

It’s a touchdown for Hulu comedy series “Chad Powers,” which is coming back for a second season in metro Atlanta, according to information provided to a local crew union.
The series stars Glen Powell as a disgraced football player attempting a comeback by pretending to be someone else. It is scheduled to begin production Jan. 5, 2026, according to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 479, which represents most crew members on major scripted and unscripted productions in the state.
A Hulu spokesperson did not respond to a query Friday from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Glen Powell plays disgraced former college football player Russ Holliday, who puts on prosthetics and becomes titular character Chad Powers, for the Hulu sports comedy. (Hulu)
“Chad Powers” debuted Sept. 30 with two episodes and released the other four episodes weekly until the season finale Oct. 28. Hulu doesn’t typically release viewership data, but “Chad Powers” has regularly shown up in Hulu’s daily top 10 most viewed TV shows after fresh episodes have come out.
When “Chad Powers” first came out, it received mixed ratings from critics with a 58% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Viewers on that site liked the series more than the critics with an 83% positive rating.
The home base of “Chad Powers” is Mailing Avenue Stageworks, which has previously been home to CBS’s “MacGyver,” the comedy film “Last Vegas” and the science fiction movie “Divergent.”
During production last year, the series used Center Parc Stadium, home of the Georgia State Panthers and formerly Turner Field, for the fictional South Georgia Catfish team. During Season 1, the Catfish played against three real SEC teams: the University of Mississippi Rebels, the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the University of Georgia Bulldogs.
The series last year also shot a scene at an actual Georgia game in Athens, where the crowd was told to boo Powell’s character.
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.
