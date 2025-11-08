exclusive Hulu’s ‘Chad Powers’ with Glen Powell appears set for a Season 2 The sports comedy is shot in metro Atlanta. “Chad Powers,” starring Glen Powell, is coming back for a second season in metro Atlanta, according to information provided to a local crew union. (Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.)

It’s a touchdown for Hulu comedy series “Chad Powers,” which is coming back for a second season in metro Atlanta, according to information provided to a local crew union. The series stars Glen Powell as a disgraced football player attempting a comeback by pretending to be someone else. It is scheduled to begin production Jan. 5, 2026, according to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 479, which represents most crew members on major scripted and unscripted productions in the state.

A Hulu spokesperson did not respond to a query Friday from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. RELATED In ‘Chad Powers,’ Glen Powell plays Georgia football: fake college edition Glen Powell plays disgraced former college football player Russ Holliday, who puts on prosthetics and becomes titular character Chad Powers, for the Hulu sports comedy. (Hulu) “Chad Powers” debuted Sept. 30 with two episodes and released the other four episodes weekly until the season finale Oct. 28. Hulu doesn’t typically release viewership data, but “Chad Powers” has regularly shown up in Hulu’s daily top 10 most viewed TV shows after fresh episodes have come out. When “Chad Powers” first came out, it received mixed ratings from critics with a 58% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Viewers on that site liked the series more than the critics with an 83% positive rating.

The home base of “Chad Powers” is Mailing Avenue Stageworks, which has previously been home to CBS’s “MacGyver,” the comedy film “Last Vegas” and the science fiction movie “Divergent.”