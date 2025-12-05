Business What you need to know about the Netflix bid to buy Warner Bros. Discovery The deal does not include the former Turner networks such as CNN, TNT and TBS. “Superman” was one of several Warner Bros. features filmed in Georgia. The director, James Gunn, has ambitions to film the second installment in the Peach State. (Jessica Miglio/Warner Bros. Pictures/TNS)

Netflix announced early Friday that it has struck a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to acquire its film and television studios, along with HBO Max and HBO. The blockbuster deal, totaling about $72 billion, will create a combined portfolio of many of Hollywood’s best known properties, adding “Harry Potter,” “Mission: Impossible,” DC Comics, MGM classics such as “Gone With the Wind” and television shows such as “The Sopranos” and “Game of Thrones” to Netflix’s sprawling catalog.

The deal does not include the former Turner networks such as CNN, TNT and TBS, as well as the other linear television properties under the WBD umbrella. For much of this year, WBD has planned to split this part of the business off into its own separate company by 2026. That’s moving forward, at least for now. Whether you’re a current or former Turner employee in Atlanta, a media obsessive or a mere subscriber, here’s what this deal means for you. RELATED Turner built an empire. These women left it — and still shape Atlanta’s culture today. What happens next? A couple of things. One, WBD must split itself into two publicly-traded parts in 2026. The Netflix deal will close after the separation is completed, which it expects WBD to finish in the third quarter of next year. The Netflix purchase of the studio and streaming businesses of WBD must receive approval from federal regulators, which could become a watershed moment in future merger and acquisition activity between legacy media brands and their Big Tech competitors.

When completed, CNN and the other Turner networks and other networks such as HGTV and Discovery will be operated under a company called Discovery Global that will be centered on news, sports and scripted and unscripted programming.

As with any M&A, the spinoff of the networks and the sale of the streaming and studios business will inevitably usher in a period of belt-tightening. This could mean higher subscription prices for users, layoffs or other cost-saving measures. WBD still maintains a major presence in Atlanta, and whether its footprint will remain unchanged is unclear. RELATED Split itself in two or sell off? Parent of CNN and TNT weighs its options. Why did WBD put itself up for sale? After sustaining losses in viewership and advertising dollars owing to the decline of the cable business, WBD announced this year that it was splitting itself into two publicly-traded halves. One half, called Warner Bros. would include its namesake studio, HBO and the HBO Max streaming services, and the DC Comics film and television studio. The other, to be called Discovery Global, would feature legacy cable networks, including CNN and the other legacy Turner networks, digital products such as Discovery+ and Bleacher Report and would be saddled with much of the company’s debt. David Zaslav speaks at Warner Bros. Discovery’s Midtown campus, formerly known as Techwood and renamed in 2019 as the Ted Turner campus. WBD still maintains a major presence in Atlanta, and whether its footprint will remain unchanged is unclear. (John Nowak/Warner Bros. Discovery 2022) Warner Bros., however, has been seen as the more valuable of the two properties. In October, WBD said it was considering other options, including a sale, after receiving interest for both parts of the company and sale offers for the entirety of the business.

Paramount Skydance, now controlled by David Ellison, was one of WBD’s suitors. Paramount, which wanted all of WBD, was believed to be the front-runner in the auction, bringing with it a cultivated relationship with President Donald Trump. It reportedly offered an all-cash bid. But after WBD accepted its second-round bids this week, Paramount called foul. In a letter to WBD CEO David Zaslav, Paramount’s attorneys said WBD appeared to have “abandoned the semblance and reality of a fair transaction process” and “embarked on a myopic process with a predetermined outcome that favors a single bidder.” RELATED CNN takes from TikTok playbook with new ‘swipe up’ vertical video feed What does this change for viewers? Netflix says its subscribers will have access to more titles and enhanced “viewing options.” In its news release, the company said it intends to maintain theatrical releases for Warner Bros.’ films, though the details on this are scant. It is unclear what exactly the combined Netflix and HBO Max services will look like. Has Netflix and WBD done business in Georgia? Yes, both companies have been major players in Georgia’s film industry. Netflix just wrapped its fifth and final season of “Stranger Things,” which spent millions upon millions of dollars in Georgia and hired hundreds of locals in its nearly decades-long run. Caleb McLaughlin (from left), Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo star in “Stranger Things.” Netflix just wrapped its fifth and final season of the hit show, which spent millions upon millions of dollars while filming in Georgia. (Netflix/TNS)