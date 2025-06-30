Georgia Entertainment Scene
‘Free Bert’! Bert Kreischer to shoot Netflix sitcom in Atlanta.

The stand-up comic is set to begin production at Cinespace Studios on July 8.
Comedian Bert Kreischer has filmed five stand-up specials for Netflix, including "Razzle Dazzle" in 2023. Beginning next month, Kreischer will film a six-episode scripted comedy for the streaming platform at Atlanta's Cinespace Studios. (Courtesy of Netflix)

Comedian Bert Kreischer has filmed five stand-up specials for Netflix, including "Razzle Dazzle" in 2023. Beginning next month, Kreischer will film a six-episode scripted comedy for the streaming platform at Atlanta's Cinespace Studios. (Courtesy of Netflix)
By
1 hour ago

Comic Bert Kreischer is coming to Atlanta to shoot a six-episode Netflix scripted comedy called “Free Bert.”

The series is shooting at Cinespace Studios in Atlanta, which was known for many years as EUE Screen Gems until Cinespace purchased the space in 2023. It is also where “Stranger Things” filming was based for about a decade.

The scheduled production dates are July 8 to Aug. 11, according to Local 429 of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada — the Atlanta union representing most of the crew.

ExploreFrom 2024: Bert Kreischer talks to the AJC about his comedy fest
Comedian Bert Kreischer's most recent Netflix special, "Lucky," debuted in March. (Courtesy of Todd Rosenberg 2024)

Kreischer has a long relationship with Netflix, having released five stand-up specials with the streaming service. His most recent, “Lucky,” debuted in March. He has also appeared on “WWE Raw” after it joined Netflix earlier this year.

In “Free Bert,” Kreischer plays a fictionalized version of himself, described by Netflix as a “shirtless comedian, party legend, perpetual wild card.” But his two daughters are accepted into an elite private school in Beverly Hills, where his reputation turns the family into outcasts. He tries to put on a shirt and stifle his true self in order to fit in, but naturally it doesn’t work.

Kreischer’s most recent stand-up show in Atlanta was in 2023 at State Farm Arena.

Rodney Ho

