Comic Bert Kreischer is coming to Atlanta to shoot a six-episode Netflix scripted comedy called “Free Bert.”
The series is shooting at Cinespace Studios in Atlanta, which was known for many years as EUE Screen Gems until Cinespace purchased the space in 2023. It is also where “Stranger Things” filming was based for about a decade.
The scheduled production dates are July 8 to Aug. 11, according to Local 429 of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada — the Atlanta union representing most of the crew.
Credit: TODD ROSE
Credit: TODD ROSE
Kreischer has a long relationship with Netflix, having released five stand-up specials with the streaming service. His most recent, “Lucky,” debuted in March. He has also appeared on “WWE Raw” after it joined Netflix earlier this year.
In “Free Bert,” Kreischer plays a fictionalized version of himself, described by Netflix as a “shirtless comedian, party legend, perpetual wild card.” But his two daughters are accepted into an elite private school in Beverly Hills, where his reputation turns the family into outcasts. He tries to put on a shirt and stifle his true self in order to fit in, but naturally it doesn’t work.
Kreischer’s most recent stand-up show in Atlanta was in 2023 at State Farm Arena.
Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@aj
