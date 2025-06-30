Credit: TODD ROSE Credit: TODD ROSE

Kreischer has a long relationship with Netflix, having released five stand-up specials with the streaming service. His most recent, “Lucky,” debuted in March. He has also appeared on “WWE Raw” after it joined Netflix earlier this year.

In “Free Bert,” Kreischer plays a fictionalized version of himself, described by Netflix as a “shirtless comedian, party legend, perpetual wild card.” But his two daughters are accepted into an elite private school in Beverly Hills, where his reputation turns the family into outcasts. He tries to put on a shirt and stifle his true self in order to fit in, but naturally it doesn’t work.

Kreischer’s most recent stand-up show in Atlanta was in 2023 at State Farm Arena.