Plucked: NBC/Peacock cancels fourth show this year that was shot in Atlanta

‘Grosse Point Garden Society’ was the latest victim.
Trade publications have reported that NBC’s "Grosse Pointe Garden Society," starring Melissa Fumero (from left), Ben Rappaport, Aja Naomi King and AnnaSophia Robb, has not been picked up by the network. (Steve Swisher/NBC/TNS)

By
31 minutes ago

NBC Universal has been supportive of metro Atlanta as a home to shoot TV series for Peacock and NBC.

Unfortunately, metro Atlanta has not been the network’s lucky charm lately when it comes to successful programming.

Four have been canceled this year alone.

On Friday, trade publications reported that NBC’s “Grosse Pointe Garden Society” — based out of Assembly Studios in Doraville — has not been picked up by the network. The drama, focused around four friends and a murder, failed to garner much interest on the broadcast network.

Melissa Fumero (left) stars as Birdie and Aja Naomi King plays Catherine during Season 1 of NBC's "Grosse Pointe Garden Society." The drama, focused around four friends and a murder, failed to garner much interest on the broadcast network. (Steve Swisher/NBC)

NBC Universal executives considered saving the series based on improving streaming numbers on Peacock but ultimately decided it wasn’t worth bringing it back for a second season, according to Deadline.com.

The Deadline story noted that internally executives liked the show and it was cheaper than most Peacock original dramas, but it didn’t have the cache of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” — which moved from NBC to Peacock last year.

These are the other three NBC Universal series that didn’t make it this year:

Yvonne Strahovski stars in "Teacup," a horror thriller that debuted last October and was nixed in January. (Mark Hill/Peacock/TNS)

‘Teacup’

The oddly titled Peacock horror thrillers starring Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Scott Speedman (“Felicity”) about a mysterious force overtaking a rural Georgia farm failed to capture a sizable audience and was canceled after just one season. It debuted last October and was nixed in January.

Julie Bowen stars as Linda Campbell in "Hysteria!" The show was shot out of Three Ring Studios in Covington. (Daniel Delgado/Peacock/TNS)

‘Hysteria!’

This horror dramedy came out about the same time as “Teacup” last fall and was canceled soon after, also failing to launch on the streaming service despite good reviews. The series, set in the 1980s features possible demon forces in a small town as a group of teens stir up satanic “hysteria” over their band, starred Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”), Anna Camp (“Pitch Perfect”) and Bruce Campbell (“Evil Dead”). It was shot out of Three Ring Studios in Covington.

Shanola Hampton, who stars in NBC's "Found," gives Access Hollywood a tour of the show's set in Atlanta. (Rodney Ho/AJC 2024)

‘Found’

This NBC show about a crisis management team specializing in finding missing people actually made it to a second season, but the network — which is adding NBA games this fall — recently cut a lot of scripted programming to make room for sports. “Found,” which starred Shanola Hampton (“Shameless”) and Mark-Paul Gosselaar (“Saved by the Bell”), lost ratings its second season, which didn’t help its cause. It was set in D.C. but shot in Atlanta.

Peacock is filming “The Good Daughter” at Assembly Studios, starring Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy and based on a novel by Atlanta author Karin Slaughter.

