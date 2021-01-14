Watch for these metro Atlanta restaurants set to open in 2021

Che Butter Jonez. Devotees of popular food truck Che Butter Jonez will have a new brick-and-mortar location where they can get their cheekily named favorites, including the Bobby and Whitney combo, which comes with a beef burger and shrimp fries this year. Malik Rhassan and Detric Fox-Quinlan plan to offer a menu similar to their food truck seen around the city, and at their regular spot at the Met development in southwest Atlanta, along with a few additions.

757 Cleveland Ave. SW, Atlanta. chebutterjonez.com

Distillery of Modern Art. You’ll find a distillery producing spirits, ranging from vodka and gin to a variety of American whiskies and liqueurs, plus a modern cocktail bar, a retail and exhibition space with a tasting room, and a space for private events when Distillery of Modern Art opens this spring. The project, from event producer Seth Watson, will commission local artists to create pieces inspired by DOMA’s spirits.

2197 Irvindale Way, Chamblee. distilleryofmodernart.com

El Vinedo Local. This South American wine and tapas bar comes from Robert Kaster, who spent two decades in food and beverage management with Hilton Hotels before leaving to pursue wine full time. Located next door to the Fox Theatre, it will serve a menu of South American small plates from Executive Chef Bruno Vergara, including arepas and tostones.

730 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. elvinedolocal.com

H&W Steakhouse. Norsan Restaurants, the group behind Frankie’s the Steakhouse and Luciano’s Ristorante, plans to unveil its latest, H&W Steakhouse, in late spring. The restaurant will serve seafood and steaks from Norsan’s regional meatpacking and distribution company, Prime Meats. It also will feature a custom wine cellar, with the option to reserve temperature-controlled private wine lockers.

5242 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners.

Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles. Love breakfast? You’ll be able to get it 23 hours a day when this project from Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ne-Yo and his wife, reality star Karlie Redd, opens its doors. Johnny’s menu will feature a build-your-own waffles option, with a choice of proteins, including white or dark meat chicken, chicken tenders and fried catfish; plain or bacon waffles; sauces and add-ons, plus other breakfast specialties. While you eat, check out the decor, including platinum albums from Atlanta musicians, a mural of Harlem’s Apollo Theater and neon signage that reads “Everyday I’m Waffle’n.”

3725 Main St., College Park. johnnyschickenandwaffles.com

Pizza By the Slice. Anthony Spina, owner of O4W Pizza in Duluth and creator of its beloved Grandma Pie, is returning to his intown Atlanta roots this year with a new Virginia-Highland spot. Pizza By the Slice will focus on Sicilian-style square pizza, and will offer slices, whole pies and jumbo Jersey-style subs. Expect to see the Grandma Pie make an appearance on the menu.

1021 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Portrait Coffee. Making a splash since launching as a coffee roaster and delivery service, Portrait is set to open a brick-and-mortar cafe and roastery in the West End neighborhood this year. Focused on “pouring a new narrative,” the longtime friends behind Portrait see representing the West End as an important part of their business. Drink options will include traditional coffees and teas, as well as specialty beverages, including the Aunt Viv, a brown sugar and cardamom latte.

1065 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta. portrait.coffee

More new restaurants, bars, coffee shops and breweries we’re looking forward to in 2021:

Intown

Amar Bien. The vegetable-driven Mexican restaurant from the team behind Sweet Auburn BBQ is slated to open in West Midtown.

Atlantic Station: Azotea Cantina, Toscano. Azotea Cantina, from the owner of Tacos & Tequila in Midtown will open this year in the mixed-use development, along with Toscano, from the team behind Cibo e Beve in Sandy Springs.

Atlantucky Brewing. The brewery from hip-hop group Nappy Roots will open in Castleberry Hill.

Bar Vegan. Ponce City Market will be home to this vegan bar concept from Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole.

Big Boss. Ruby Chow’s owner Guy Wong will open this more casual sister restaurant in Midtown.

Biggerstaff Brewing Co. The long-awaited brewery will debut on Edgewood Avenue in Old Fourth Ward.

Cathy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches. Spelman graduate Catheryn Greene will open the first Atlanta location of her Ohio shop in the Interlock development in West Midtown.

Coda at Tech Square: By Weight and By Measure, SmoQue Burger. The team behind Joystick Gamebar and Georgia Beer Garden is behind bar By Weight and By Measure; SmoQue Burger comes from the owners of SmoQue Pit in Statesboro.

Colony Square: Politan Row, Saints and Council, Serena Pastificio. Midtown mixed-use development Colony Square will be home to food hall Politan Row, Italian restaurant Serena Pastificio and Saints and Council from the CEO of Cafe Intermezzo. A new location of frozen pops purveyor King of Pops will also open at Colony Square.

Emmy Squared. New York-based Emmy Squared will open its first Atlanta location in Glenwood Park in the former the Shed at Glenwood space.

Fishmonger. The owners of Midtown restaurant 8Arm will open seafood market and to-go venture Fishmonger in Poncey-Highland development Plaza on Ponce.

Highland Bistro. Longtime friends Isaac White and Anthony Singleton are behind this new Old Fourth Ward concept that will offer a separate vegan menu and plans to give back to the community.

Hippin’ Hops Brewery. The first Black-owned brick-and-mortar brewery in Georgia is set to open two locations this year in East Atlanta and East Lake.

Kimpton Sylvan Hotel: The Betty, St. Julep and Willow Bar. The Buckhead hotel will be home to supper club the Betty, rooftop lounge St. Julep and garden-based Willow Bar this year.

Lucian Wine Bar and Bookstore. The wine bar and bookstore concept will open in Buckhead this year.

Monk’s Meadery. Athens-based Monks Meadery plans to open a Virginia-Highland tasting room and retail shop.

Nagomiya. Takashi Otsuka, the owner of Atlanta restaurants Wagaya and Chirori, is set to open a casual sushi, ramen and rice bowl restaurant called Nagomiya in the Hanover West Peachtree apartment building in Midtown.

Neighborhood Wraps. The health-focused wrap, salad and smoothie shop is slated for Reynoldstown.

Neyow’s Creole Cafe. The New Orleans-based Creole restaurant is opening a location in Castleberry Hill.

Peach Cobbler. The Shops of Buckhead center will be home to this eatery serving Southern staples.

Pho Cue. The barbecue-Vietnamese concept, which has been operating as a pop-up for more than a year, will open a brick-and-mortar concept in Glenwood Park.

Trilith: Honeysuckle Gelato, Braise, Amici Italian Cafe, Pancake Social, Woodstone Bakery, Trilith Food Hall. The development formerly known as Pinewood Forest will welcome several new and established concepts to its lineup.

Pollo Supremo. Duane Kulers, who heads the kitchen at Le’s popular Supremo Taco on Memorial Drive, will also oversee operations at Pollo Supremo, slated to open in East Atlanta.

Pratt-Pullman District: The Abby Singer, Bellsmouth, Kamayan ATL. The Abbey Singer and Kamayan ATL, which have both been operating as pop-ups, plan to open brick-and-mortar locations. Restaurant Bellsmouth and coffee shop and roastery 3 Heart, from 8Arm owners Nhan Le and Skip Englebrecht and artist George Long, will also open in Pullman Yards.

Rodney Scott’s BBQ. Acclaimed pitmaster Rodney Scott will open his long-awaited Atlanta location to the Met development in southwest Atlanta this summer.

Round Trip Beer Co. The Upper Westside brewery will focus on German beers.

SMR Tap. SMR Tap will open in the Star Metal Residences building at 1050 Howell Mill Road this year. The bar, which will not have a kitchen, will serve beer and wine.

Southern Feed Store. The mini food hall from developer Philippe Pellerin will open in East Atlanta, with a drinks-focused version of Grant Park Brazilian spot Buteco anchoring the project.

Storico Vino. A wine shop and bar from the team behind Storico Fresco and Forza Storico will open in Buckhead.

Summerhill: Redcated, D Boca N Boca, Concept, Press Play, Hodgepodge Coffee, Maepole, How Crispy Express. The Summerhill development is set to see the openings of some long-delayed concepts this year, including Concept, a restaurant from the team behind Hush dinner club, video game bar Press Play, Mexican restaurant D Boca N Boca, fried chicken concept How Crispy, bar Redacted and Athens-based Maepole.

Toast on Lenox. The breakfast and brunch-focused eatery comes from chef Virgil Harper of Roc South Cuisine.

Villy’s. The vegan comfort food pop-up is slated to open a brick-and-mortar in East Atlanta.

The Woodall. The team behind Marlow’s Tavern is behind this forthcoming West Midtown eatery.

Cobb

Atlanta Hard Cider. The hard cider producer is planning to open a brick-and-mortar in Marietta.

Butcher on the Whitlock. The butcher shop and fine foods purveyor is set for Marietta.

CIMA Taqueria. The new Mexican concept from the owner of Gibney’s Pub in downtown Atlanta will open at the Avenue West Cobb development in Marietta. A Gibney’s Tavern is also planned for Avenue West Cobb.

Fat Tuesday. The Mardi Gras-inspired daiquiri spot is slated to open in the Battery Atlanta.

Modena Ristorante Vinoteca. Italian restaurant Modena is set to open in Marietta.

DeKalb

The Continent Atlanta. The Buford Highway restaurant from former 5 Church executive chef Scotley Innis will take “inspiration from around the world, in all seven continents,” according to its website.

Drumz N Flatz. The baked chicken wing concept is set to open in Stone Mountain.

The Hall. Food hall the Hall is slated for Dunwoody.

Hiro Ramen and Tea Bar. Look for ramen, poke and sushi when Hiro opens in Decatur.

Inner Voice Brewery. The former Big Tex space in Decatur will soon be home to Inner Voice Brewery.

The Greek Pizzeria and Gyros. The fast-casual counter-service restaurant will “harken back to the roots of Greek pizza and gyro joints of New England” when it opens in Brookhaven, according to its Facebook page.

Karv Kitchen. Athens Pizza owner Sandy Papadopoulos will open Mediterranean spot Karv in Chamblee.

Little Cottage Brewery. Jon Shari plans to open Little Cottage in Avondale Estates later this year.

North Fulton

The Dutch. The Dutch, from the team behind Dutch Monkey Doughnuts, will open in Johns Creek with a focus on doughnuts, frites and coffee.

The Ginger Room. Ginger-based juice business Ginger Yums will open a tasting room in Alpharetta later this year.

Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar. The new concept from the owners of Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern will open in the Halcyon development in Forsyth County.

Pisco. Formerly known as Finka Latin Kitchen, Pisco, from the owners of Mambo’s Cafe, is bound for Sandy Springs with a menu of Cuban, Peruvian and Spanish dishes.

Rena’s Italian Fishery and Grill. The owner of Crust Pizzeria in Alpharetta is behind this Alpharetta-bound Italian restaurant.

Snooze an a.m. Eatery. Breakfast restaurant Snooze is slated to open in Sandy Springs. A second location has been announced for West Midtown.

Thai Rickshaw. The Thai restaurant is slated to open this year in Roswell.

Gwinnett

Anjoo Korean BBQ. Anjoo is slated to open soon in Suwanee.

Cantina Loca. Cantina Loca, from the restaurant group behind Central City Tavern, the Tavern House, the Derby Sports Bar and the X Bar at the Exchange will open this year in Sugar Hill.

Cultivation Brewery. Formerly known as Norx Brewing, Cultivation is

Kettlerock Brewing. Family-owned Kettlerock will open this year in Peachtree Corners.

Philanthropy Grill and Ale House. The new business is set to open in Grayson.

Established restaurants opening additional locations before the end of the year:

Alon’s Bakery & Market. The restaurant, which has locations in Morningside and Dunwoody, plans to open in Phipps Plaza later this year.

Amalfi Pizza. A fixture in downtown Atlanta for several years, the pizzeria is set to expand to Buckhead this year.

ASW Distillery. The distillery plans to add to its locations on Armour Drive and in West End with one at the Batterty Atlanta.

AZN Sandwich Bar. The Asian-influenced health food eatery with locations in Fayetteville and Peachtree City is slated to open a location in downtown Atlanta near Georgia State University.

Bezoria. Middle Eastern fast-casual restaurant Bezoria plans to add to its eateries in Alpharetta and Cumberland Mall with locations in Toco Hills and Duluth.

Brown Bag Seafood. Seafood spot Brown Bag opened its first location outside of Chicago last year at Colony Square in Midtown. A second location will open in 2021 in West Midtown.

Das BBQ. The Collier Road barbecue spot will open a second location this year in Grant Park.

Edgewood Pizza. Old Fourth Ward pizza spot Edgewood Pizza is set to expand with a second location in the West End neighborhood.

Fetch. Dog park/bar Fetch will add to its Old Fourth Ward spot with locations in Alpharetta and Buckhead.

Gilly Brew Bar. The popular Stone Mountain coffee shop is expanding to Castleberry Hill this year.

Hai Authentic Chinese. The Decatur restaurant is expanding with an Alpharetta location.

Hattie B’s. Nashville Hot Chicken spot Hattie B’s will add to its Moreland Avenue location with a new spot in West Midtown.

Hattie Marie’s. College Park barbecue eatery Hattie Marie’s is slated to open locations in Duluth and Decatur this year.

Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern. Adding to its locations in Dunwoody, Alpharetta and Brookhaven, Hobnob will open early this year in Atlantic Station.

Hodgepodge Coffee. Hodgepodge -- which has locations in East Atlanta and Reynoldtown -- plans to open in Summerhill and Decatur.

Jada’s Caribbean Cuisine. The Marietta Caribbean restaurant is slated to open in Roswell early this year.

Kathleen’s Catch. The seafood market with stores in Milton and Johns Creek will bring its fresh fish and popular lobster rolls to a new location in Brookhaven.

Mambo’s Cafe. Alpharetta restaurant Mambo’s will bring its Cuban menu to Buford later this year.

Morelli’s Ice Cream. The East Atlanta ice cream shop will open locations in Virginia-Highland and inside Chattahoochee Food Works.

Rumi’s Kitchen. Popular Persian restaurant Rumi’s Kitchen will add to its Sandy Springs and Alpharetta locations with a new one in the Colony Square development in Midtown.

St. Germain French Bakery. The Ponce City Market bakery is set to open a location this spring in the Interlock development in West Midtown.

Savi Provisions. The gourmet market will add to its many metro Atlanta locations with new shops at the Battery Atlanta and in Crabapple.

Sean’s. The gourmet market in the Amsterdam Walk development will open a second spot in Candler Park.

Spoon. East Atlanta Thai restaurant Spoon will expand this year with a new location in Hapeville.

Tabla. Midtown Indian restaurant Tabla will expand with a Buckhead location this year.

Wicked Wings. Canton restaurant Wicked Wings is slated to open a second location this year in Kennesaw.

