Off-leash dog park bar Fetch to open in Buckhead in 2021

The park is set to open in winter 2021 in the Buckhead Village development, around the same time as a planned Alpharetta location. The original Fetch opened in June 2018 in Old Fourth Ward.

The Buckhead location will be similar in look and feel to the Old Fourth Ward location, with expansive greenspace for dogs to go off-leash, cooling stations and a bath area, shaded seating, wifi and televisions. Fetch will also feature a vintage Airstream with a selection of beer, wine and spirits, as well as a complete coffee bar.