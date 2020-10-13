Off-leash dog park bar Fetch to open in Buckhead in 2021

Fetch Park, which dubs itself “Georgia’s first off-leash dog park bar,” is slated to open a location in Buckhead next year.
The park is set to open in winter 2021 in the Buckhead Village development, around the same time as a planned Alpharetta location. The original Fetch opened in June 2018 in Old Fourth Ward.
The Buckhead location will be similar in look and feel to the Old Fourth Ward location, with expansive greenspace for dogs to go off-leash, cooling stations and a bath area, shaded seating, wifi and televisions. Fetch will also feature a vintage Airstream with a selection of beer, wine and spirits, as well as a complete coffee bar.
The design of the park will resemble an old school minor league baseball field with murals, concessions at the Airstream, fences enclosing the space and illuminated signage, a nod to founder Stephen Ochs’s baseball past.
“We have listened to our park guests' overwhelming desire to bring more locations to the Atlanta area,” Ochs said in a prepared statement. “Partnering with (Buckhead Village) owner Jamestown lets us make Fetch happen in Buckhead in the best way possible for the many dogs and humans who love the Fetch Park experience but want it closer to home.”
Fetch is free for humans to enter. Visitors can pay a $10 daily fee to enter with their dogs, or choose from monthly, yearly or month-to-month membership packages allowing access to all Fetch locations. All dogs are required to have up-to-date vaccinations on file and be spayed or neutered to enter the property.
Built in 2014, Buckhead Village recently rebranded from Shops Buckhead Atlanta. Food and beverage tenants include Biltong Bar, Fado Irish Pub, Gypsy Kitchen and Le Colonial.
