King of Pops is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Midtown’s Colony Square

Midtown mixed-use development Colony Square debuts its plaza today, along with the announcement of a popular Atlanta business as its newest forthcoming tenant.
Frozen pop purveyor King of Pops will open a brick-and-mortar location in the plaza, which is located next to the Politan Row at Colony Square food hall set to open next spring.
At over 10,000 square feet, the new greenspace was inspired by the Plaza de Santa Ana in Madrid. It can fit around 300 people with coronavirus safety precautions in place, and eventually up to 1,000 people when people no longer need to social distance.
Set to debut in the spring, King of Pops will serve frozen pops, slush-tails, soft-serve ice cream and other treats. The space will embrace “digital-friendly, open-air service," including a walk-up window, according to a press release.
“We have worked closely with North American Properties (the real estate company behind Colony Square) for several years now through events at Avalon and are always impressed with the level of hospitality provided to guests, vendors and tenants,” said Steven Carse, co-founder of King of Pops, in a prepared statement. “Our prime location creates a unique opportunity for our team to interact with guests, create an all-encompassing brand experience and form a deeper connection with Midtown.”
The 50-year-old mixed-use development at 14th and Peachtree streets is undergoing a $400 million transformation, with food hall Politan Row at Colony Square set to open in spring 2021. The hall will be operated by Politan Group, which has opened and operated six other food halls in Chicago, Miami and Houston, among other cities.
Politan Row at Colony Square, the company’s largest project, will offer room for 11 food and beverage concepts, a central bar and a secret bar as well as three event spaces.
King of Pops and Politan Row will join other food and beverage concepts at Colony Square including the newly-opened Brown Bag Seafood Co., Sukoshi, 5Church Atlanta, Establishment, Freshii, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and Moe’s Southwest Grill. Dine-in movie theater IPIC is set to open later this year above the food hall and Holeman and Finch Public House and Rumi’s Kitchen are set to open next year.
King of Pops also has a brick-and-mortar location inside the Ponce City Market development, in addition to selling its products at specialty stores and through its rainbow umbrella-topped carts throughout metro Atlanta.
