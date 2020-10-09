King of Pops is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Midtown’s Colony Square

Set to debut in the spring, King of Pops will serve frozen pops, slush-tails, soft-serve ice cream and other treats. The space will embrace “digital-friendly, open-air service," including a walk-up window, according to a press release.

“We have worked closely with North American Properties (the real estate company behind Colony Square) for several years now through events at Avalon and are always impressed with the level of hospitality provided to guests, vendors and tenants,” said Steven Carse, co-founder of King of Pops, in a prepared statement. “Our prime location creates a unique opportunity for our team to interact with guests, create an all-encompassing brand experience and form a deeper connection with Midtown.”