Brown Bag Seafood Co. opening second Atlanta location in Westside Provisions

Chicago-based restaurant Brown Bag Seafood Co., which recently opened its first Atlanta location, is already planning its second.
The counter-service eatery will open in early 2021 in the Westside Provisions District mixed-use development, in the former Little Star Provisions space between Serena & Lily and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.
The West Midtown location will be the 10th for the eatery nationwide and the second in Atlanta, joining a Brown Bag that opened in October in Colony Square in Midtown.
Founded by Donna Lee in 2014, Brown Bag Seafood Co. offers a variety of seafood options including grilled salmon, crispy cod and curry fish cakes. Proteins are paired with a variety of “builds” like salads, tacos and the Powerbox, an ancient grain blend. The menu will also feature vegetables, soups and vegetarian, dairy-free and gluten-free options.
The 1,143 square-foot space will include “unique décor, hand-drawn signage and coastal flair,” according to a press release. Menus come alongside dry erase markers for guests to fill out their selections, the daily specials are featured on a brown paper board, and guests have a full view into the kitchen. The location will also offer outdoor seating in front and on the side of the space, as well as limited indoor seating.
Brown Bag at Westside Provisions District will be open daily for lunch and dinner. The location will be available for dine-in, carry-out, and curbside orders.
