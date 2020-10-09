Castleberry Hill is getting a brewery from hip-hop group Nappy Roots

The Grammy-nominated hip hop group Nappy Roots is taking its successful formula in music and brewing up something new for craft beer lovers. Watch as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Shelia Poole sits down with the group to talk about their new venture and tries their new batch of beer.

“Fans can expect to see us at Atlantaucky on a regular basis,” said Skinny Deville, one of the band’s co-founders in a prepared statement. “If we’re not traveling, there’s no place we’d rather be. The vibe will be a casual and relaxed place to enjoy a cold beer and chill with friends and family.”

The venue will be able to host multiple private events at the same time and has two onsite full prep kitchens and a large outdoor patio.

Nappy Roots member Fish Scales told the AJC in 2017 that he wanted to expand the market for those drinking craft beer to more African Americans.

“You take a person who doesn’t like beer and take them to a brewery,” said Scales. “I guarantee they will find something they like. One of our main targets is to introduce the black community to craft beer. That relationship hasn’t happened yet but we want to build that bridge.”The group’s love to craft beer may have other spin-offs as well.

In addition to Atlantucky, the group is developing a reality show that follows them while they visit craft breweries in cities where they perform across the country. A regular segment of the show will be filmed inside the brewery.

Nappy Roots, best known for singles including “Good Day,” “Po Folks” and “Awnaw.” released its latest album, 40RTY, in late September. The group’s members include DeVille, Scales, B. Stille and Ron Clutch.