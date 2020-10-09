Castleberry Hill is getting a brewery from hip-hop group Nappy Roots

Atlanta-based, Grammy Award-nominated hip-hop group Nappy Roots is leaning into their passion for brewing with plans for a new microbrewery in Castleberry Hill.
Craft brewery and taproom Atlantucky will open in early 2021 at 170 Northside Drive SW, the Atlanta Business Chronicle first reported and a representative for the group confirmed to the AJC.
“After more than two decades in the public eye, the group has been exploring new business ventures that allow them to expand their reach,” according to a press release.
Nappy Roots first made its brewing debut in 2017 with the release of Front Porch, a pale ale, with Atlanta-based Monday Night Brewing. The group also released Watermelon, Chiquen and Gritz, a golden ale with watermelon named after its 2002 hit album and Humdinger, which was released in 2018 in partnership with Monday Night Brewing, as well as Kentucky Mud with Arches Brewing in Hapeville in 2019. Nappy Roots has also collaborated with breweries across the country on other beer releases.
The new space, which will allow for mass production of beers, will serve as a second home to the group’s members. The brewery’s name is a nod to Georgia and Kentucky, the group’s home bases.
“Fans can expect to see us at Atlantaucky on a regular basis,” said Skinny Deville, one of the band’s co-founders in a prepared statement. “If we’re not traveling, there’s no place we’d rather be. The vibe will be a casual and relaxed place to enjoy a cold beer and chill with friends and family.”
The venue will be able to host multiple private events at the same time and has two onsite full prep kitchens and a large outdoor patio.
Nappy Roots member Fish Scales told the AJC in 2017 that he wanted to expand the market for those drinking craft beer to more African Americans.
“You take a person who doesn’t like beer and take them to a brewery,” said Scales. “I guarantee they will find something they like. One of our main targets is to introduce the black community to craft beer. That relationship hasn’t happened yet but we want to build that bridge.”The group’s love to craft beer may have other spin-offs as well.
In addition to Atlantucky, the group is developing a reality show that follows them while they visit craft breweries in cities where they perform across the country. A regular segment of the show will be filmed inside the brewery.
Nappy Roots, best known for singles including “Good Day,” “Po Folks” and “Awnaw.” released its latest album, 40RTY, in late September. The group’s members include DeVille, Scales, B. Stille and Ron Clutch.
