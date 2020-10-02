Finka Latin Kitchen to open in Sandy Springs and more dining news from the week

Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern opened earlier this week in the Halcyon mixed-use development in Alpharetta. The self-described “refined tavern fare with a Southern flair” is part of the Big Table Restaurant group owned by husband and wife Sean and Becky Yeremyan. The pair also own Llama Cantina in Ansley Park and the forthcoming Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar, also set to open in Halcyon. A fourth location of Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern is also set to open in Midtown development Atlantic Station next year.

Popular Szechaun restaurant Masterpiece has plans to move from its current location at 3940 Buford Hwy in Duluth to 11625 Medlock Bridge Road in Johns Creek, Scoop OTP reports. A date for the move has not been announced.

Back Alley Bar and Grill, a new concept from the restaurant group behind Central City Tavern is now open at mixed-use development Alpharetta City Center.

The restaurant comes from Will Restaurants Investment Group, which owns Central City Tavern locations at Alpharetta City Center and in Sugar Hill.

Located along North Broad Street, Back Alley has a menu created by Central City Tavern’s executive chef Tim Frantzen and general manager Seth Stephens. Items include the Back Alley Burger, Brian’s Meatball Manwich, Lamb and Chicken Gyros, the Garden Alley Salad, Funnel Cake, and other fast-casual options, with price points ranging from $5 to $13.

A grand opening event on Oct. 9 will feature live music, food and beverage specials, giveaways and a late-night DJ.

Back Alley Bar and Grill is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday and Thursday; noon-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday. The restaurant also has a back patio with outdoor seating options available until 10 p.m. The restaurant is also offering curbside pickup and delivery.

Suwanee burger restaurant Craft Burgers by Shane will open locations in Dunwoody, Johns Creek and Alpharetta in the coming months, What Now Atlanta reports.

Cold Brew Bar in the Paces Properties' Atlanta Dairies development in Grant Park is reopening on Monday, Oct. 5. The shop will be open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Braves All-Star Grill, which opened in 2015 at 200 Peachtree St. in downtown Atlanta, won’t reopen after closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant was owned by Goldbergs Group, which owns several locations of Goldbergs Fine Foods in metro Atlanta.

Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall is joining forces with Switchyards, the Atlanta-based neighborhood work club, to transform the restaurant’s BeltLine-adjacent patio into an outdoor shared workspace. As part of Switchyards' initiative Curb Cup, the club will provide free coffee and socially distanced outdoor workspace through a month-long, open-air residency at Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall. This will be open to Switchyards members, their guests, and those on the waitlist, per availability.

Chick’n Factory will open in the next few weeks inside Sweet Auburn Curb Market, replacing Grindhouse Killer Burgers, which closed this summer, What Now Atlanta reports. The concept comes from Tony Accurso, who was a Grindhouse franchisee. The menu will feature a variety of chicken sandwiches made with locally-sourced, organic Springer Farm birds and house-made sauces, as well as sides including parmigiana-crusted zucchini fries and chocolate-covered and frozen key lime pie on a stick.

