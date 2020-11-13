Drumz N Flatz to open in Stone Mountain and more dining news from the week

Drumz N Flatz is slated to open in late December at 5370 Stone Mountain Hwy, What Now Atlanta reports. The eatery will offer a variety of baked chicken wings as well as a number of vegan options.

Atlanta coffee roaster Firelight Coffee Roasters will debut a new espresso cart today at Buckhead Village’s veranda. Open daily through December, the pop-up cart will offer a variety of espresso drinks, hot chocolate, bagged coffee beans and other merchandise. The pop-up will be open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.