Drumz N Flatz to open in Stone Mountain and more dining news from the week

The team behind Stone Mountain catering company Jerk Fusion Cafe is bringing a new concept to the city.
Drumz N Flatz is slated to open in late December at 5370 Stone Mountain Hwy, What Now Atlanta reports. The eatery will offer a variety of baked chicken wings as well as a number of vegan options.
Atlanta coffee roaster Firelight Coffee Roasters will debut a new espresso cart today at Buckhead Village’s veranda. Open daily through December, the pop-up cart will offer a variety of espresso drinks, hot chocolate, bagged coffee beans and other merchandise. The pop-up will be open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
Ruby’s Southern Cafe will replace Big Al’s Gourmet Butter Made Burgers at 2221 Peachtree Road; The Orient will take over the former Sage Woodfire Tavern space at 3050 Windy Hill Road SE; ice cream shop Haagen-Dazs has closed at The Battery at Truist Park; and Marlow’s Tavern has closed at Mall of Georgia in Buford, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.
Marc Dazenski has joined Castellucci Hospitalty Group sushi concept Mujo as executive sous chef. The Philadelphia native has worked at several high-profile New York City restaurants including Sushi Ginza Onodera and David Chang’s Momofuku Bar Wayo. He’ll work with executive chef J. Trent Harris to expand the menu to include more small plates and sandos, ohitashi, potato salad and agedashi. Mujo initially opened as a pop-up inside Cooks and Soldiers at 691 14th St. NW in West Midtown and has since become a permanent take-away option.
Italian restaurant Serena Pastificio will open inside the forthcoming iPic Theater at Colony Square at 1197 Peachtree St. NE in Midtown, What Now Atlanta reports. The movie theater is slated to open later this year as part of a massive overhaul of Colony Square, which also includes a new food hall.
When it was first announced in 2018, iPic’s 6,700 square foot bar and restaurant was set to be designed and operated by James Beard Award-winning chef Sherry Yard, with “farm to glass” drinks from mixologist and master sommelier Adam Seger.
Farm Burger to take over former Yeah Burger space in Virginia-Highland
Three Buckhead restaurants close since March won’t reopen
Slutty Vegan owner expanding plant-based empire with Ponce City Market bar
Cupcake shop In My Fillings coming to Suwanee
Biltong Bar now open at Avalon in Alpharetta
The Chastain now open in former Horseradish Grill space
Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks opening this weekend in Doraville
