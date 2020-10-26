Inner Voice Brewing slated to debut in Decatur next year

The Decatur space that was formerly home to barbecue restaurant Big Tex will get new life next year as a brewpub.
Inner Voice Brewing is slated to open in spring 2021 at 308 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decaturish reports, taking over the space Big Tex vacated in mid-2019.
The project comes from Rhett Caseman and Josh Johnson, who met while working at Atlanta’s Monday Night Brewing. They have also both worked for Variant Brewing in Roswell.
Johnson, who also worked for Heist Brewery in North Carolina, told Decaturish the pair’s plan meshes with the 2017 passage of Senate Bill 85 to allow beer lovers to buy directly from Georgia’s craft breweries and brew pubs.
The intention is to keep Inner Voice small and produce multiple styles of beer, including IPAs and stouts as well as more experimental brews, and offer food on-site through pop-up vendors.
The space is being remodeled to offer more outdoor seating, better ventilation for indoor seating and to-go packaging.
Caseman and Johnson were not immediately available for comment.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author