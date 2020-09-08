Little Cottage Brewery coming to Avondale Estates

Jon Shari, who has been in lawn maintenance and grounds management for 25 years, is going brick-and-mortar with his homebrewing. He started brewing in earnest in 2012, eventually turning his hobby into a part-time gig selling his beers at local events.

“I initially started home-brewing because I drank a peach beer from Terrapin/Left Hand Brewing called Peaotch,” Shari told the AJC in an email last week. “I knew it was a one time release and if I wanted to drink something like that again I would have to brew it myself. Soon after, my wife bought me a home-brew kit for Father’s Day. From the first batch, I was hooked.”