Decatur’s Hai Authentic Chinese to open in Alpharetta

Co-owner Gary Lin hopes to open by the end of the year at 5530 Windward Pkwy in the Plaza at Windward shopping development, Tomorrow’s News Today first reported.

The restaurant will feature a menu similar to that of the Decatur restaurant, with a variety of dim sum and small plates and meat, seafood and vegetable main dishes including General Tso’s Chicken, Hot and Numbing Flounder Stone Pot, Dry-Fried String Beans and Singapore Rice Noodles.