Decatur’s Hai Authentic Chinese to open in Alpharetta

Popular Decatur Szechuan Chinese restaurant Hai Authentic Chinese is expanding with a second location in Alpharetta.
Co-owner Gary Lin hopes to open by the end of the year at 5530 Windward Pkwy in the Plaza at Windward shopping development, Tomorrow’s News Today first reported.
The restaurant will feature a menu similar to that of the Decatur restaurant, with a variety of dim sum and small plates and meat, seafood and vegetable main dishes including General Tso’s Chicken, Hot and Numbing Flounder Stone Pot, Dry-Fried String Beans and Singapore Rice Noodles.
Overseeing the kitchen initially will be chef Wan Hai, who worked at restaurants in China, Europe and Russia before joining award-winning Szechwan restaurateur and chef Peter Chang in Maryland, where he eventually became his business partner and a regional chef.
In addition to Hai, Lin also co-owns Wei Authentic Chinese Cuisine, which opened in June in Marietta, as well as Urban Wu in Buckhead and Hao Chinese Cuisine in Southwest Atlanta.
Lin was not immediately available for comment.
