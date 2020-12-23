Black-owned brewery Hippin’ Hops to open at Hosea and 2nd in East Lake

Both kitchens will be run by executive chef Jamarius “J.” Banks, a former contestant on Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay” who has also cooked at several Atlanta restaurants, including the Optimist.

Offerings at the East Atlanta location, which Boston calls “more of a true brewery,” will include oysters and other seafood items. Boston sees the beer as the main attraction in East Atlanta, with “more of a restaurant vibe” in East Lake. The latter will have separate brunch, lunch and late-night offerings, as well as a full bar with craft cocktails.

The East Atlanta space will accommodate about 60 guests, with an S-shaped bar inside, outdoor seating along the side of the building and a rooftop bar. The 2,300 square-foot East Lake space, which Boston is just beginning to build out, will offer a large outdoor area as well as indoor seating. It will join several other food and beverage concepts at Hosea and 2nd including Poor Hendrix, Lake & Oak, Salaryman, Mix’d Up Burger and Perc Coffee.

When it opens, Hippin’ Hops will be the first Black-owned brick-and-mortar brewery in Georgia, according to the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild. Atlantucky brewery from hip-hop group Nappy Roots is also nearing its debut in Castleberry Hill, and Black-owned Down Home Brewing and Khonso Brewing have been operating as contract brewers in metro Atlanta.

Boston, a mortician by trade, previously worked as an intern and apprentice at Meadows Mortuary in East Atlanta and owns several funeral homes. Along with his wife, Donnica, a lawyer, he also owns three food and beverage concepts in North Carolina, including a hookah bar and a jazz club.

