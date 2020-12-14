Highland Bistro to offer vegan and ‘traditional’ menus when it opens next month

Longtime friends Isaac White and Anthony Singleton plan to open Highland Bistro at 701 Highland Ave. NE in the Highland Walk development, as a “community-rooted restaurant space welcoming for all,” according to a press release.

The eatery will offer a vegan menu with items including broccoli nuggets, an Impossible Burger and a Portobello Philly, inspired by White’s hometown. Dishes on the “traditional” menu will include the City Burger, City Dog, baked and fried chicken wings, chicken and waffles, pulled pork melt and house-made kettle chips.