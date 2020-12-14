Highland Bistro to offer vegan and ‘traditional’ menus when it opens next month

A restaurant space that has been home to several concepts over the past few years is set to get a new tenant in early 2021.
Longtime friends Isaac White and Anthony Singleton plan to open Highland Bistro at 701 Highland Ave. NE in the Highland Walk development, as a “community-rooted restaurant space welcoming for all,” according to a press release.
The eatery will offer a vegan menu with items including broccoli nuggets, an Impossible Burger and a Portobello Philly, inspired by White’s hometown. Dishes on the “traditional” menu will include the City Burger, City Dog, baked and fried chicken wings, chicken and waffles, pulled pork melt and house-made kettle chips.
The in-development beverage menu will include frozen to-go cocktails.
White and Singleton, who have both worked in the Atlanta foodservice industry, said they want to find ways to be involved in the community, including by implementing a program where nonprofits can raise money by selling breakfast items at the restaurant.
Once open, the 50-seat eatery will offer third-party as well as free delivery to the residents of Highland Walk and the surrounding area. The restaurant plans to offer a reward program for employees and customers, nonprofit events, music and trivia.
Several food and beverage concepts have occupied the space at 701 Highland Ave. NE over the past few years. Most recently, Chef’d Up, which opened in the location in 2019, quietly closed earlier this year after a rent dispute. Before that, Barrelhouse, Cast Iron, Last Word and P’Cheen called the space home.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has requested information about Highland Bistro’s COVID-19 protocol.
