Team behind Marlow’s Tavern to debut The Woodall in West Midtown early next year

Located in the Westside Village at Moores Mill mixed-use development, The Woodall -- named for the creek that, along with Peachtree Creek, define the borders of Moores Mill -- will feature Sterling Hospitality co-founder and CEO John C. Metz as its executive chef.

“We love this area, and we wanted to create something unique and one-of-a-kind for a unique, one-of-a-kind neighborhood,” Metz said in a prepared statement. “The Woodall is an upscale gathering place serving contemporary, globally inspired takes on classic dishes and drinks.”