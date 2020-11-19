Team behind Marlow’s Tavern to debut The Woodall in West Midtown early next year

The team behind Sterling Hospitality, which operates Marlow’s Tavern and Sterling Culinary Management, is slated to open new concept The Woodall early next year.
Located in the Westside Village at Moores Mill mixed-use development, The Woodall -- named for the creek that, along with Peachtree Creek, define the borders of Moores Mill -- will feature Sterling Hospitality co-founder and CEO John C. Metz as its executive chef.
“We love this area, and we wanted to create something unique and one-of-a-kind for a unique, one-of-a-kind neighborhood,” Metz said in a prepared statement. “The Woodall is an upscale gathering place serving contemporary, globally inspired takes on classic dishes and drinks.”
Credit: Justin Chan
While he’s still putting the finishing touches on the menu, he describes it as “an approachable luxury experience with price ranges for many different guests.”
Look for steaks and seafood prepared with local ingredients and global influences, as well as a selection of wine and cocktails.
The restaurant, which will occupy a converted brick warehouse, will feature a “nostalgic futurism” feel with whitewashed brick and a brassy-looking back bar, a patio with banquettes and community table seating with an open-air firepit.
In addition to Metz, the Woodall’s staff will include chef de cuisine Scott Weaver and general manager Rick Blumberg.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author