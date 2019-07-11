Concept, from founder of Hush Dinner Club, coming to Summerhill next year

Devon Banks, who previously worked at Atlanta restaurants Bacchanalia, The Spence and 1Kept, will serve as head chef, with Richard Fletcher, who currently serves as the sous chef at South City Kitchen at Avalon as the secondary chef.

Banks and Fletcher’s partnership began in 2012 when the duo founded Blue Flame Culinary Concepts, a catering and personal chef business.

The restaurant will be designed by Atlanta-based NO Architecture, the design firm behind restaurants such as Superica, King + Duke and Pancake Social in Ponce City Market. The space will feature a 1,200 square-foot dining room, a 1,300 square-foot industrial open layout kitchen and a 2,000 square-foot patio. Once complete, the patio may also be reserved for private events.

Lewis founded Hush Dinner Club after moving to Atlanta about six years ago, seeking to connect with other city dweelers over food. Every other month, the group brings together up to 40 people for a shared meal prepared by notable Atlanta chefs, hosted everywhere from production studios to private residences. Lewis, a chef herself, is also the founder of meal service Atlanta Meal Prep, crafted to accommodate dietary restrictions and popular diet programs such as keto, paleo and Whole30.

“Superior food and exceptional service are the two key ingredients for an extraordinary dining experience,” said Lewis in a press release. “Devon and Richard are deeply passionate about food and flavor, and I’m confident their knowledge of cooking and commitment to creating thoughtful dining experiences for guests will create an atmosphere everyone will enjoy.”

Concept will join several other new culinary concepts in the Summerhill along Georgia Avenue, including soft serve ice cream shop Big Softie and Little Tart Bakeshop; barbecue restaurant Wood's Chapel BBQ; and brewery Halfway Crooks Beer.

Opening later this year or early next year will be D Boca N Boca from the owner of The Real Mexican Vittles pop-up, Little Bear from Eat Me Speak Me pop-up founder Jarrett Steiber, Redacted, a conspiracy theory-themed bar, Hodgepodge Coffeehouse, Junior's Pizza, hot dog shop Hot Dog Pete's and doughnut shop Hero Doughnuts. Another pop-up veteran, Talat Market, will also set up shop as brick-and-mortar nearby on Ormond Street this year.

“This new addition to the Georgia Avenue restaurant line-up brings modern takes on classic American comfort food to the mix of dynamic options already joining the neighborhood,” said Jack Murphy, senior director at Carter, the company developing the Summerhill project.

Summerhill’s first phase of construction includes 37,000 square feet of redeveloped restaurant, retail and loft office space along Georgia Avenue, as well as 676-bed student housing project located adjacent to Georgia State Stadium. Phase two of development will include townhomes, office buildings and additional storefront shops.

