Jada’s Caribbean Cuisine to open in Roswell and more dining news from the week

Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center announced the completion of a $12 million renovation that include new food and beverage concepts Top Draft, Centennial Grounds, New South Kitchen and Vues Lobby Bar, hospitalitynet.org reports. Read more about the new concepts here.

Atlanta-based craft ice cream maker High Road finalized the acquisition of the former Three Twins plant in Sheboygan, Wis. The acquisition will double the brand’s packaged ice cream capacity and help it to acheive national distribution of its products.

Los Abuelos Mexican Grill is set to open in late 2021 at 1420 Terrell Mill Road SE in Marietta in the MarketPlace Terrill Mill development, What Now Atlanta reports. It will join an existing Los Abuelos location in Newnan.

Nick Lambrou, whose family owns Landmark Diner in Buckhead and Midtown Diner in Midtown, plans to open new restaurants at 2031 SE Cobb Pkwy. in Marietta and 4286 Lavista Road in Tucker, in spaces previously occupied by Folks Southern Kitchen, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. Folks filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year.

MORE DINING NEWS

