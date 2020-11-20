Jada’s Caribbean Cuisine to open in Roswell and more dining news from the week

A Marietta Caribbean restaurant is slated to open a second metro Atlanta location later this year.
Jada’s Caribbean Cuisine is targeting a mid-December opening at 4674 Sandy Plains Road in Roswell, What Now Atlanta reports.
The restaurant, which serves staples including jerk chicken and oxtails, will feature a full bar and can serve as a venue for special events.
Saito - Sushi, Steak and Cocktails is on track to open by the end of the year at 19 Andrew Young International Blvd. in downtown Atlanta, a collaboration between master sushi chef Saito Saito and Red Phone Booth and Amalfi founders Stephen de Haan and Greg Grant.
Alabama-based Prevail Roasters has opened in the lobby of the Star Metal Residences development at 1050 Howell Mill Road in West Midtown, What Now Atlanta reports. Wade and Megan Preston opened the first Prevail location in 2013.
Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center announced the completion of a $12 million renovation that include new food and beverage concepts Top Draft, Centennial Grounds, New South Kitchen and Vues Lobby Bar, hospitalitynet.org reports. Read more about the new concepts here.
Atlanta-based craft ice cream maker High Road finalized the acquisition of the former Three Twins plant in Sheboygan, Wis. The acquisition will double the brand’s packaged ice cream capacity and help it to acheive national distribution of its products.
Los Abuelos Mexican Grill is set to open in late 2021 at 1420 Terrell Mill Road SE in Marietta in the MarketPlace Terrill Mill development, What Now Atlanta reports. It will join an existing Los Abuelos location in Newnan.
Nick Lambrou, whose family owns Landmark Diner in Buckhead and Midtown Diner in Midtown, plans to open new restaurants at 2031 SE Cobb Pkwy. in Marietta and 4286 Lavista Road in Tucker, in spaces previously occupied by Folks Southern Kitchen, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. Folks filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year.
