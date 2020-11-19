Supper club, rooftop lounge opening as part of Kimpton Sylvan Hotel in Buckhead

The beverage program will focus on brown spirits and classic cocktails, old and new world wines and craft and local beers.

Design elements will include “dark woods, rich leathers, cool marble and subdued lighting.” The Betty, which will open with breakfast and dinner service and will later add weekend brunch, will seat a total of 175 throughout its dining room, elevated bar and outdoor patio. An adjacent private dining room will accommodate groups of up to 22.

A rendering of Willow Bar at Kimpton Sylvan Hotel. / Courtesy of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Willow Bar

Located behind the hotel, Willow Bar will “unfold as a secluded garden with a deeply rooted willow oak tree as the nucleus with which several green winding pathways lead to tucked-away nooks for open air noshes and nips.” Designed by landscape architects Savino Miller and TSW, the 5,000 square-foot outdoor space will feature floor lanterns and lighting from within the landscaping.

The food menu will be largely plant-based, with ingredients sourced from local farms. The dozen or so small plates will include smoked shiitakes with green tomato and walnuts, jerk cauliflower with tamarind and a chef’s picnic basket with fried chicken, cheeses and charcuterie.

Drink offerings will include whites and rosés, wine-based spritzes and shareable punches, as well as cocktails and beers. Willow Bar will open in the spring of 2021 for dinner and drinks and will host regular programming including local market pop-ups and monthly chef dinner collaborations.

Rendering of St. Julep at Kimpton Sylvan Hotel / Courtesy of Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants

St. Julep

The ninth-floor rooftop lounge will include “playful design elements, cheeky neon signage and sweeping views” with outdoor and partially-enclosed spaces and a regular rotation of live DJs. The food menu will include “jazzed up” corn dogs and burgers, with a beverage program highlighting highballs, gin and tonics, margaritas and aperitifs as well as a seasonal rotation of boozy soft-serve ice creams St. Julep will be open in the evenings starting in the spring of 2021.

The Betty, Willow Bar and St. Julep will require social distancing, and single-use gloves and face coverings will be available for guests.

Kimpton Sylvan Hotel will be located at 374 East Paces Ferry Road. It will join Kimpton Overland Hotel near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, which opened in 2017 as Solis Two Porsche Drive and includes restaurant Apron and bar the Rooftop at the Overland.

