Supper club, rooftop lounge opening as part of Kimpton Sylvan Hotel in Buckhead

A supper club is set to debut early next year when Kimpton Sylvan Hotel makes its Buckhead debut, with a garden bar and rooftop lounge to follow later in 2021.
Brandon Chavannes, formerly of St. Cecilia, will serve as executive chef for The Betty, a “classic mid-century supper club with a modern twist,” set to open in the first part of the year, as well as Willow Bar and rooftop bar St. Juelp, both slated to open in late spring 2021. Kimpton alum Brian McFarland will serve as the restaurant and bar general manager, and all three concepts will be designed by New York-based interior design firm Goodrich.
The Betty
The eatery will feature a menu of “Continental cuisine” from Chavannes, who “will take his own modern spin on the classics to showcase local and seasonal ingredients in unexpected ways,” according to a press release. Dishes will include beef cheek stroganoff with black pepper gnocchi, shrimp cocktail with preserved lime and salt-baked fish for two with artichoke and truffle.
The beverage program will focus on brown spirits and classic cocktails, old and new world wines and craft and local beers.
Design elements will include “dark woods, rich leathers, cool marble and subdued lighting.” The Betty, which will open with breakfast and dinner service and will later add weekend brunch, will seat a total of 175 throughout its dining room, elevated bar and outdoor patio. An adjacent private dining room will accommodate groups of up to 22.
Willow Bar
Located behind the hotel, Willow Bar will “unfold as a secluded garden with a deeply rooted willow oak tree as the nucleus with which several green winding pathways lead to tucked-away nooks for open air noshes and nips.” Designed by landscape architects Savino Miller and TSW, the 5,000 square-foot outdoor space will feature floor lanterns and lighting from within the landscaping.
The food menu will be largely plant-based, with ingredients sourced from local farms. The dozen or so small plates will include smoked shiitakes with green tomato and walnuts, jerk cauliflower with tamarind and a chef’s picnic basket with fried chicken, cheeses and charcuterie.
Drink offerings will include whites and rosés, wine-based spritzes and shareable punches, as well as cocktails and beers. Willow Bar will open in the spring of 2021 for dinner and drinks and will host regular programming including local market pop-ups and monthly chef dinner collaborations.
St. Julep
The ninth-floor rooftop lounge will include “playful design elements, cheeky neon signage and sweeping views” with outdoor and partially-enclosed spaces and a regular rotation of live DJs. The food menu will include “jazzed up” corn dogs and burgers, with a beverage program highlighting highballs, gin and tonics, margaritas and aperitifs as well as a seasonal rotation of boozy soft-serve ice creams St. Julep will be open in the evenings starting in the spring of 2021.
The Betty, Willow Bar and St. Julep will require social distancing, and single-use gloves and face coverings will be available for guests.
Kimpton Sylvan Hotel will be located at 374 East Paces Ferry Road. It will join Kimpton Overland Hotel near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, which opened in 2017 as Solis Two Porsche Drive and includes restaurant Apron and bar the Rooftop at the Overland.
