Guy Wong to open new restaurant in Midtown and more dining news from the week

Tennessee-based burrito chain DosBros plans to enter the metro Atlanta market with a location in Sandy Springs and several more planned locations, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Pho King Express is open at the Window at The Met on Murphy Avenue in West End, Eater Atlanta first reported. The business is open 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday - Thursday.

Chi Chi Vegan Taco Shop is set to open later this month in the One Moreland Avenue shopping center, What Now Atlanta first reported.

Burgers and milkshakes concept Cluck-N-Mooh, which has a location in Kennesaw, recently opened a new outpost in Buckhead, in the a space previously home to Smashburger, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Lucian Wine Bar and Bookstore is coming to 3005 Peachtree Road in Buckhead, What Now Atlanta reports.

Tanaka Ramen closed in Brookhaven and Endive Publik House closed in Loring Heights, Tomorrow’s News Today first reported. Endive Publik House remains available to rent for events. See a full list of restaurants that have closed during the coronavirus pandemic here.

MORE DINING NEWS

