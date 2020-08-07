Guy Wong to open new restaurant in Midtown and more dining news from the week

Atlanta restaurateur Guy Wong teased a new project in Midtown this week.
Wong will open Big Boss in an undisclosed location, Atlanta Business Chronicle first reported. He posted about the project on his Instagram account:
My mother’s restaurant of 14 years, like so many other restaurants, closed down during the pandemic. It was broken into and suffered much damage. We were certain that the restaurant would not reopen. On top of many losses, having to break the lease would have meant financial ruin. After many months she was able to take out a loan. Due to the level of damage that was done, I have been asked to return to help rebrand and give new life to the space.
He said he plans to open Big Boss late this year or early next year.
Wong, who owns Ton Ton and Miso Ko inside Ponce City Market and Ruby Chow’s in Old Fourth Ward, was also behind Miso Izakaya, which closed in 2018, and Le Fat, which changed ownership last year.
Tennessee-based burrito chain DosBros plans to enter the metro Atlanta market with a location in Sandy Springs and several more planned locations, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.
Pho King Express is open at the Window at The Met on Murphy Avenue in West End, Eater Atlanta first reported. The business is open 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday - Thursday.
Chi Chi Vegan Taco Shop is set to open later this month in the One Moreland Avenue shopping center, What Now Atlanta first reported.
Burgers and milkshakes concept Cluck-N-Mooh, which has a location in Kennesaw, recently opened a new outpost in Buckhead, in the a space previously home to Smashburger, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.
Lucian Wine Bar and Bookstore is coming to 3005 Peachtree Road in Buckhead, What Now Atlanta reports.
Tanaka Ramen closed in Brookhaven and Endive Publik House closed in Loring Heights, Tomorrow’s News Today first reported. Endive Publik House remains available to rent for events. See a full list of restaurants that have closed during the coronavirus pandemic here.
MORE DINING NEWS
