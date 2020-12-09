Cibo e Beve partners to open Italian restaurant Toscano at Atlantic Station

The team behind Italian restaurant Cibo e Beve are bringing a new concept to Atlantic Station.
Toscano is slated to open in spring 2021 at the Midtown mixed-use development at 232 19th St. NW. The space was previously home to a Meehan’s Public House location that closed at the end of 2019. Meehan’s is a concept by 101 Concepts, the same restaurant group that operated Cibo e Beve until chefs Linda Harrell and Gianni Betti bought it in 2018.
Harrell and Betti were looking for a second location for several months when the Atlantic Station opportunity “fell into our laps,” Harrell wrote in an email. “The landlord created a great opportunity for us and we felt good about the location.”
The pair, who met 30 years ago while working in a Tuscan restaurant, will serve a menu similar to Cibo e Beve’s, but “much larger,” and will add lunch service, which Cibo e Beve does not offer. Look for popular items from the Cibo e Beve menu, as well as dishes unique to Toscano. Lunch dishes will likely include panini, piadina (a griddled flatbread sandwich) and salads.
Toscano’s full bar will offer craft cocktails with a focus on classic Italian sippers, including negronis and aperol spritzes, as well as an extensive list of wines and Italian liqueurs. A coffee menu will also be available.
The space, which will feature Italian contemporary decor, will offer main dining room, private dining room, bar and patio seating.
Toscano will join several other food and beverage concepts at Atlantic Station in 2021, including Azotea Cantina and Envegan, as well as a new location of Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern. Upscale bowling alley Bowlero, which boasts a full sports bar and food menu, opened at the development last month.
