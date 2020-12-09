Cibo e Beve partners to open Italian restaurant Toscano at Atlantic Station

Toscano is slated to open in spring 2021 at the Midtown mixed-use development at 232 19th St. NW. The space was previously home to a Meehan’s Public House location that closed at the end of 2019. Meehan’s is a concept by 101 Concepts, the same restaurant group that operated Cibo e Beve until chefs Linda Harrell and Gianni Betti bought it in 2018.

Harrell and Betti were looking for a second location for several months when the Atlantic Station opportunity “fell into our laps,” Harrell wrote in an email. “The landlord created a great opportunity for us and we felt good about the location.”