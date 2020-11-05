Get vegan fried Oreos, cheesesteaks when Villy’s opens East Atlanta brick-and-mortar

Trumping that, however, was the location. Gossett-Posey wanted to be in the East Atlanta neighborhood where he started Villy’s, and where the majority of his customer base lived. When a space became available at 493 Flat Shoals, formerly home to Get Fruity Cafe, Gossett-Posey jumped on it, even without that wished-for drive-through.

Gossett-Posey and his partner, Max Balbuena, plan to open Villy’s – which started as a pop-up at East Atlanta bar 529 late last year and is now housed in a shared kitchen in West End – by early next year, offering the same plant-based comfort food that has attracted such a following. The menu will feature a variety of “chick’n” sandwiches, burgers and hot dogs, Philly cheesesteaks and desserts, including deep-fried Oreos and bacon-covered cinnamon rolls made by Gossett-Posey’s mother.