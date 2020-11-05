X

Get vegan fried Oreos, cheesesteaks when Villy’s opens East Atlanta brick-and-mortar

Villy's ATL offers vegan fast-food, including a variety of faux chicken sandwiches made from seitan.

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

When Aaron Gossett-Posey first began thinking about the kind of space he wanted for the brick-and-mortar iteration of his popular vegan pop-up and delivery service Villy’s, high on his wish-list was a drive-through.

Trumping that, however, was the location. Gossett-Posey wanted to be in the East Atlanta neighborhood where he started Villy’s, and where the majority of his customer base lived. When a space became available at 493 Flat Shoals, formerly home to Get Fruity Cafe, Gossett-Posey jumped on it, even without that wished-for drive-through.

Gossett-Posey and his partner, Max Balbuena, plan to open Villy’s – which started as a pop-up at East Atlanta bar 529 late last year and is now housed in a shared kitchen in West End – by early next year, offering the same plant-based comfort food that has attracted such a following. The menu will feature a variety of “chick’n” sandwiches, burgers and hot dogs, Philly cheesesteaks and desserts, including deep-fried Oreos and bacon-covered cinnamon rolls made by Gossett-Posey’s mother.

“We’re trying to be whatever the vegan version of In-N-Out Burger is,” Gossett-Posey said.

The building, which Gossett-Posey said “needed a huge revamp,” is being gutted, with upgrades being made to the floors, plumbing and painting. Seating for about 10 will be available inside with a couple of seats outside, though Gossett-Posey anticipates the majority of Villy’s business will come from takeout and delivery.

Until its brick-and-mortar location opens, Villy’s will continue to take orders for delivery through its Instagram account.

Once open, Villy’s tentative hours will be 10 a.m-2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-3 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays and brunch from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.

