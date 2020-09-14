X

Italian wine bar Storico Vino opening this fall in Buckhead

Atlanta Restaurant Blog | 1 hour ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The team behind popular Atlanta restaurant Storico Fresco and Forza Storio are slated to open a new Italian wine bar in Buckhead this fall.

Michael Patrick, Pietro Gianni and Stephen Peterson, who own Storico Fresco in Buckhead and Forza Storico in West Midtown, will open Storico Vino at 3059 Peachtree Road NE in the former Corso Coffee space in Buckhead Village (formerly Shops Buckhead Atlanta).

The team is partnering with Jamestown, the real estate investment and management company that purchased Buckhead Village in July 2019, to revamp the space.

Storico Vino, which currently exists as an online wine shop, will feature an expansive bar area with high-tops and dining tables, as well as a large covered patio at its brick-and-mortar location. The atmosphere will offer “an energetic vibe with good music and a simple interior, to highlight the traditional Italian fare and beverage program,” according to a press release.

In addition to an Italian wine list available by the glass and bottle, Storico Vino will serve a full cocktail list. A locally-sourced food menu from executive chef Patrick will feature shared appetizers, meat and cheese boards, finger foods, paninis, pastas and salads.

Wines offered at Storico Vino and Storico Fresco also will be available to take home.

“We are thrilled to open at the newly rebranded Buckhead Village," Gianni said in a prepared statement. "We look forward to bringing a fun, lively experience to this property. As we plan the opening, our team will continue to keep the safety of our guests and employees the top priority.”

Future plans for Storico Vino include winemaker dinners with distributors, Italian producers and importers, as well as tasting events.

