Italian wine bar Storico Vino opening this fall in Buckhead

Michael Patrick, Pietro Gianni and Stephen Peterson, who own Storico Fresco in Buckhead and Forza Storico in West Midtown, will open Storico Vino at 3059 Peachtree Road NE in the former Corso Coffee space in Buckhead Village (formerly Shops Buckhead Atlanta).

The team is partnering with Jamestown, the real estate investment and management company that purchased Buckhead Village in July 2019, to revamp the space.