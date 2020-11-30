Cafe Intermezzo CEO bringing Saints and Council to Colony Square

A new eatery from William Pitts, the CEO of popular Atlanta restaurant Cafe Intermezzo, is slated to make its debut at Midtown mixed-use development Colony Square next year.
In the works since 2016, Saints and Council is targeting a summer 2021 opening and is being “built on the idea of providing positive, full-service dining experiences without the rigid rules of traditional restaurant environments,” according to a press release.
“We go to work, we go home, we go to a restaurant and we abide by the rules. We stay for the expected amount of time and order the expected amount of food and in the expected sequence,” said Pitts in a prepared statement. “Saints and Council is about a more fluid experience, more social and relaxed. You can spend as little or as much time, as little or as much money, as you want to.”
The restaurant’s seasonal menu will highlight both sweet and savory versions of the Dutch Baby, a German egg pancake that rises in the oven. Other dishes will include pancakes, benedicts and bowls at breakfast and small plates, salads, sandwiches and slow-cooked meats for lunch and dinner. The beverage program will be focused on craft beer and cocktails, coffee and espresso and mocktails.
Designed with Pitts by Tom Tedrow of Tedrow Design Group, the 6,500 square-foot Saints and Council space will feature vaulted ceilings, a mixture of seating from dining room tables and booths to living room pods and a fireplace around a central island bar. An outdoor patio will include firepits, booths and heated seats.
Instead of customers being assigned one server for their entire meal, Saints and Council will feature a team of equitably paid “Memory Makers” to handle everything from busing to food running to hosting. A technology system will recognize where customers are within the dining room, allowing them to move around from space to space in the restaurant without needing to inform the staff.
Saints and Council will join other food and beverage concepts at Colony Square including the newly-opened Brown Bag Seafood Co., Sukoshi, 5Church Atlanta, Establishment, Freshii, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and Moe’s Southwest Grill. Food hall Politan Row at Colony Square is set to open in spring 2021, offering room for 11 food and beverage concepts, a central bar and a secret bar as well as three event spaces. Dine-in movie theater IPIC and Italian restaurant Serena Pastificio are set to open later this year above the food hall and Holeman and Finch Public House and Rumi’s Kitchen are set to open next year.
Colony Square, the 50-year-old mixed-use development at 14th and Peachtree streets, is undergoing a $400 million transformation spearheaded by North American Properies, the same developers behind Avalon and Atlantic Station.
Pitts operates Cafe Intermezzo locations in Midtown, Dunwoody, Avalon in Alpharetta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Nashville.
