Cafe Intermezzo CEO bringing Saints and Council to Colony Square

In the works since 2016, Saints and Council is targeting a summer 2021 opening and is being “built on the idea of providing positive, full-service dining experiences without the rigid rules of traditional restaurant environments,” according to a press release.

“We go to work, we go home, we go to a restaurant and we abide by the rules. We stay for the expected amount of time and order the expected amount of food and in the expected sequence,” said Pitts in a prepared statement. “Saints and Council is about a more fluid experience, more social and relaxed. You can spend as little or as much time, as little or as much money, as you want to.”