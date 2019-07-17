Ice cream sandwich shop from Spelman grad to join Velvet Taco at The Interlock

Cathy's: Gourmet Ice Cream Sandwiches will open its first Georgia location at the intersection of 14th Street and Howell Mill Road. The shop was developed by Catheryn Greene, who said she "fell in love" with Atlanta after attending Spelman College. She opened her first location in Cleveland, Ohio in 2018.

“I selected The Interlock as our first Atlanta location because the development is revolutionizing the West Midtown area and bringing unique concepts collectively in one space,” Greene said in a prepared statement. “Our gourmet ice cream sandwiches and store atmosphere bring their own distinctiveness, and the development was right on target with the atmosphere of our store.”