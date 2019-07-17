Ice cream sandwich shop from Spelman grad to join Velvet Taco at The Interlock

A cool tenant is joining the roster at the forthcoming Atlanta mixed-use development The Interlock.
Cathy's: Gourmet Ice Cream Sandwiches will open its first Georgia location at the intersection of 14th Street and Howell Mill Road. The shop was developed by Catheryn Greene, who said she "fell in love" with Atlanta after attending Spelman College. She opened her first location in Cleveland, Ohio in 2018.
“I selected The Interlock as our first Atlanta location because the development is revolutionizing the West Midtown area and bringing unique concepts collectively in one space,” Greene said in a prepared statement. “Our gourmet ice cream sandwiches and store atmosphere bring their own distinctiveness, and the development was right on target with the atmosphere of our store.”
The 1,000 square-foot space will be home base for Greene’s seven kinds of cookies including chocolate chip and ginger molasses that can be paired with more than 15 ice cream flavors such as vanilla, black cherry and banana pudding. Topping options include toffee, pecans and caramel sauce.
Cathy's will join several previously announced tenants at The Interlock including taco shop Velvet Taco, St. Germain French Bakery and a rooftop bar and two-story restaurant from Slater Hospitality.
Slater Hospitality Concepts, founded by Florida natives Kelvin and Mandy Slater in 2015, developed Nine Mile Station, Skyline Parkand RFD Social at Ponce City Market.
Other occupants include co-working space WeWork and Georgia Technology Ventures, which will operate a 50,000-square-foot incubator space.
Construction on the $450 million Interlock, from real estate development firm S.J. Collins Enterprises, began in December 2018. When completed in fall 2020, the development will offer a mix of 200,000 square feet of office space, 100,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 350 apartment units, 70 single-family homes and a Marriott Tribute Portfolio boutique hotel.
