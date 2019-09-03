Dog park-bar concept Fetch to open a second location in Alpharetta

Fetch, which opened in June 2018 at 520 Daniel St., announced yesterday that it will open a second metro Atlanta location in Alpharetta next year, Tomorrow's News Today first reported. Fetch is also slated to open a location in Nashville.

Co-owner Stpehen Ochs told the AJC that a specific address for the Alpharetta location will be released soon, but that it will be close to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.