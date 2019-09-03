ajc logo
Dog park-bar concept Fetch to open a second location in Alpharetta

Fetch is slated to open a new location in Alpharetta.
Fetch is slated to open a new location in Alpharetta.

Atlanta Restaurants & Food
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Aug 28, 2019

A popular Old Fourth Ward dog park-bar hybrid is expanding.

Fetch, which opened in June 2018 at 520 Daniel St., announced yesterday that it will open a second metro Atlanta location in Alpharetta next year, Tomorrow's News Today first reported. Fetch is also slated to open a location in Nashville.

Co-owner Stpehen Ochs told the AJC that a specific address for the Alpharetta location will be released soon, but that it will be close to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

Fetch currently serves coffee and alcoholic beverages out of an Airstream trailer. A restaurant and bar, Fetch Ice House, will open on the property soon, serving "high end bar food with a Texas twist,” according to Ochs.

Ochs -- whose business partner is former Atlanta Falcons player Garrett Reynolds -- partners with local businesses, dog shelters and non-profits to raise money and awareness for local charities and organizations.

The park features outdoor TVs, wifi, cooling stations, a dog bath area and “Bark Rangers,” who monitor the dogs as they play. Visitors can pay a $10 daily fee to enter with their dogs, or choose from monthly, yearly or month-to-month membership packages.

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

