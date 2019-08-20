James Beard Award-winning South Carolina pitmaster bringing his barbecue to Atlanta

“Southwest Atlanta is a place rich in African-American business leadership, and we’re confident this is the perfect place for the third location of Rodney Scott’s BBQ,” said Scott in a prepared statement. “Atlanta is a big stage and I’m excited to bring our style of whole-hog barbecue to the Adair Park and West End neighborhoods.”

Rodney Scott

Scott, who began barbecuing at the age of 11, grew up working at his family’s Hemingway, South Carolina restaurant, and stayed there for 25 years before opening the first Rodney Scott’s BBQ in 2017 in Charleston.

That same year, the restaurant was named one the 50 Best New Restaurants by Bon Appetit and in 2018, Scott was named the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef: Southeast.

This year, Rodney Scott’s BBQ expanded with the opening of its second location in Birmingham, Alabama.

“We’re honored to have Rodney and his team join the MET community, and we’re excited to offer another high-quality restaurant option in the neighborhood,” said David Nelson, executive vice president at Carter, which launched an adaptive reuse effort at the MET after purchasing the property in June 2018. “Rodney’s passion for bringing people together over food mirrors our vision to preserve the MET as a place where people from all areas and backgrounds can come together to create and connect.”

Scott partnered with Nick Pihakis’ Pihakis Restaurant Group, which is set to open Hero Doughnuts and Hot Dog Pete’s in Carter’s Summerhill development in the next few months.

Atlantans can get a sneak peek at Rodney Scott’s BBQ at a Sept. 29 Meet at MET event, hosted in conjunction with Atlanta Streets Alive.

Rodney Scott's BBQ will join other culinary concepts at the MET, including Latin market La Bodega and music venue Mammal Gallery, which has plans to open a two-story coffee and cocktail bar in the development's water tower.

