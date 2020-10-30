Ted’s Montana Grill opens West Midtown location and more dining news from the week

2250 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-343-3406, tedsmontanagrill.com/

Ice cream shop Queen of Cream has closed its location in the Plaza on Ponce development in Poncey-Highland, Eater Atlanta first reported. The shop, which opened about a year ago, confirmed the closure on its Facebook page, citing the “devastating effects of COVID-19”.

The first Queen of Cream brick-and-mortar location in Old Fourth Ward closed in December 2019 after four years.

Mediterranean restaurant Cafe Agora is expanding its location at 92 Peachtree Place in Midtown to take over the adjoining space previously occupied by a location of juice purveyor Arden’s Garden, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

SmoQue Burger is coming to the Collective at Coda Square, What Now Atlanta reports. The concept comes from Seni Alabi-Isama, who also owns SmoQue Pit in Statesboro, and will feature a variety of barbecue burger sandwiches.

