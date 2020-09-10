South African street food, pizza added to offerings at Chattahoochee Food Works

Explore Restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Allan Katzef will share a bit of his native country with Baked Kitchen South African Street Food. The culinary arts graduate of The Art Institute of Atlanta, who also operated Baked Kitchen as a food truck, will serve dishes including the Burri Don Dawg, a South African boerewors sausage in a baguette topped with caramelized onions, cheese sauce, monkey gland sauce and guacamole and garnished with scallions, as well as Sosaties, grilled lamb and apricot skewers coated with apricot jalapeno barbecue sauce and paired with yellow wild rice and South African delicacy Pap. Baked Kitchen South African Street Food will also feature a weekly red-eye special ranging from vegan-friendly burgers to sandwiches and other dishes.

“I wanted to bring my South African-inspired menu to these spots and share exceptional food with great folks while my team and I could enjoy the surroundings,” Katzef said. His girlfriend, Kelsie Lam, will design the food stall, using elements that are a nod to South Africa.

Chattahoochee Food Works, part of the Works development in the Upper Westside neighborhood, is slated to open this fall.

The hall is being curated by four-time James Beard award-winning chef, host of Travel Channel’s ‘Bizarre Foods,’ and Food Network star Andrew Zimmern. Zimmern is serving as culinary advisor to Robert Montwaid, creator of New York’s Gansevoort Market. The pair previously collaborated on The Dayton’s Food Hall and Market in downtown Minneapolis.

Zimmern stated in 2019 that he was “interested in seeking out people who have otherwise been excluded or need the opportunity. I don’t want the chain taco place. I want the young, spirited entrepreneur who is first-generation or recent arrival to this country who is looking for a place to succeed,” he said. “I’m excited to present a diverse group of culinarians to that project. I think food halls can be business incubators.”

At full capacity, Chattahoochee Food Works will be home to 31 food stalls and an indoor/outdoor bar. The Works, which is being developed by real estate firm Selig Enterprises, will also be home to locations of Scofflaw Brewing Co. and Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q.

The first six tenants of the food hall, announced last month, include Morelli’s Ice Cream, TydeTate Kitchen, Babakabab, Unbelibubble, Graffiti Breakfast and Taqueria La Luz.

