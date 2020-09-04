DAS BBQ opening a second location in Grant Park

DAS BBQ is slated to open at 350 Memorial Drive, Eater Atlanta first reported. The space was previously home to the Harp restaurant, which closed earlier this summer after a rent dispute, What Now Atlanta reported.

Stephen Franklin opened the first location at 1203 Collier Road NW at the end of 2016 after a career in insurance and brand-building. After he reopened the restaurant following its temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Franklin set up a take-out kiosk where customers can order food to go, and delivery is offered via DAS BBQ catering vans.