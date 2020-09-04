DAS BBQ opening a second location in Grant Park

A popular West Midtown barbecue restaurant is expanding later this year with a second location in Grant Park.
DAS BBQ is slated to open at 350 Memorial Drive, Eater Atlanta first reported. The space was previously home to the Harp restaurant, which closed earlier this summer after a rent dispute, What Now Atlanta reported.
Stephen Franklin opened the first location at 1203 Collier Road NW at the end of 2016 after a career in insurance and brand-building. After he reopened the restaurant following its temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Franklin set up a take-out kiosk where customers can order food to go, and delivery is offered via DAS BBQ catering vans.
The Memorial Drive eatery, which will be located just down the street from longtime barbecue restaurant Daddy D’z, will feature 50% more seating, an expanded smokehouse and a full bar.
DAS BBQ serves a variety of meats including pulled pork, sausage and ribs as well as vegetarian sides such as mac and cheese, creamed corn and collard greens.
